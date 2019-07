Armoured vehicles of the Chinese People's Liberation Army arrived in Germany

German and Chinese forces are taking part in exercise called Combined Aid

Yue Gang, retired PLA colonel, said he expected further cooperation with Europe

Chinese military vehicles have been deployed in Europe

The exercise follows further cooperation in 2016 in Chongqing, when German and Chinese forces responded to an imaginary event.

'The PLA in the future will need to go abroad to protect China's overseas interests in countries along the Belt and Road Initiative.'