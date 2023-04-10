What's new

Armour piercing rounds seized from gun dealer

RescueRanger

RescueRanger

PDF THINK TANK: CONSULTANT
Sep 20, 2008
12,802
217
26,659
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
NOT in MSM.

Pakistan Rangers conducting an IBO in conjunction with local police carried out a seizure on the godown (warehouse) of an illegal arms dealer known as Amirabdullah alias Bunty.

Among the find were 9000 of these green tip 5.56 rounds manufactured in Bosnia
5B6A74DE-44FF-4E7F-90A6-530518917C0E.jpeg


It would seem arms and ammo from Afghanistan is flowing freely into the hands of criminals in Pakistan.

Just another reminder of the selfless sacrifices and brave actions of our security forces at protecting Pakistan. And why Pakistan needs to tackle Afghanistan head on.

Shared as received via source.

Salam.
 
Crimson Blue

Crimson Blue

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 7, 2019
2,014
0
2,675
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
May be this arms dealer did not play ball with the Idara so he has to be on the losing end.

Since Idara is always looking for assets & scapegoats, this seems to be turn of this arm dealer to get locked away, till he is complacent again.
 
RescueRanger

RescueRanger

PDF THINK TANK: CONSULTANT
Sep 20, 2008
12,802
217
26,659
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Crimson Blue said:
May be this arms dealer did not play ball with the Idara so he has to be on the losing end.

Since Idara is always looking for assets & scapegoats, this seems to be turn of this arm dealer to get locked away, till he is complacent again.
Click to expand...
Who knows either way good find.
 
Sinnerman108

Sinnerman108

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 20, 2009
8,758
-3
9,883
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
RescueRanger said:
NOT in MSM.

Pakistan Rangers conducting an IBO in conjunction with local police carried out a seizure on the godown (warehouse) of an illegal arms dealer known as Amirabdullah alias Bunty.

Among the find were 9000 of these green tip 5.56 rounds manufactured in Bosnia
View attachment 924009

It would seem arms and ammo from Afghanistan is flowing freely into the hands of criminals in Pakistan.

Just another reminder of the selfless sacrifices and brave actions of our security forces at protecting Pakistan. And why Pakistan needs to tackle Afghanistan head on.

Shared as received via source.

Salam.
Click to expand...

AP are available anyway .. as are hollow points.
 
Sinnerman108

Sinnerman108

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 20, 2009
8,758
-3
9,883
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
RescueRanger said:
Available doesn’t mean legal sir jee. Treated same as PB, I sure hope you don’t have any in your possession?

Why would any ordinary person have need for AP rounds what are you hunting ? Jason Bourne?
Click to expand...

The equation is simple,
If they are illegal, they shouldn't be here.
The fact that they are here, means they were smuggled in.

People responsible for stopping them, ( Pak Fauj ) do nothing.
neither the billion Rupee fence, nor the forts have done much to curtail smuggling.

One may claim, Fauj makes money out of it.
 
RescueRanger

RescueRanger

PDF THINK TANK: CONSULTANT
Sep 20, 2008
12,802
217
26,659
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Sinnerman108 said:
The equation is simple,
If they are illegal, they shouldn't be here.
The fact that they are here, means they were smuggled in.

People responsible for stopping them, ( Pak Fauj ) do nothing.
neither the billion Rupee fence, nor the forts have done much to curtail smuggling.

One may claim, Fauj makes money out of it.
Click to expand...
But they did do something. The IBO is proof of it. You didn’t answer my original question, I sure hope you don’t have any in your possession :astagh:
 
PakCan

PakCan

FULL MEMBER
Aug 18, 2014
895
0
1,695
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Great job but I am sceptical of the timing. I hope I am wrong but the filth of our generals can’t be ignored. Last week there was a report of importing armour piercing bullets. Khan chef being asked if his windows are also bullet proof .

Again I hope I am wrong but looks like they setting a back story . Why would TLP need armour piercing bullets when Pak soldiers are in Toyota Hillux ?
 
RescueRanger

RescueRanger

PDF THINK TANK: CONSULTANT
Sep 20, 2008
12,802
217
26,659
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
PakCan said:
Great job but I am sceptical of the timing. I hope I am wrong but the filth of our generals can’t be ignored. Last week there was a report of importing armour piercing bullets. Khan chef being asked if his windows are also bullet proof .

Again I hope I am wrong but looks like they setting a back story . Why would TLP need armour piercing bullets when Pak soldiers are in Toyota Hillux ?
Click to expand...
TTP have used AP rounds against Pak security forces before. Nothing new there

4CCECBA9-AA71-47F5-ADF9-E27E2237FDC7.jpeg


BB9239E1-C21D-42E2-9D73-DA1912F2A06C.jpeg

A290A3E7-322A-42A0-A63F-A3A321CB8ABA.jpeg
 

