Armour piercing rounds seized from gun dealer

RescueRanger
- Sep 20, 2008
NOT in MSM.
Pakistan Rangers conducting an IBO in conjunction with local police carried out a seizure on the godown (warehouse) of an illegal arms dealer known as Amirabdullah alias Bunty.
Among the find were 9000 of these green tip 5.56 rounds manufactured in Bosnia
It would seem arms and ammo from Afghanistan is flowing freely into the hands of criminals in Pakistan.
Just another reminder of the selfless sacrifices and brave actions of our security forces at protecting Pakistan. And why Pakistan needs to tackle Afghanistan head on.
Shared as received via source.
Salam.
