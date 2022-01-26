Armored Steel for Armored Vehicles and Tanks Fabrication in Egypt

From the videos shown on the subject, it appears that the Egyptians are using a manufacturing technique known as “rolling”, which is an industrial process and a method for forming metals by stretching, flattening or thinning and pulling them longitudinally or transversely as required. The idea of rolling depends on passing the pre-heated metal through heavy, smooth cylindrical rollers of high hardness (called rollers) that rotate in opposite directions, in order to reduce its thickness or diameter. The ultimate goal is to produce coils or sheets that homogenizes their molecular structure, while removing impurities that reduce the strength and durability of the steel.The rolling process also contributes to the lengthening of the grain structure of the steel to form long lines, so that the stress and pressure applied to the steel at a given moment, can flow and run throughout the metal plate instead of being concentrated in one area. The steel plates produced are called RHA, and rolled homogeneous armour (it is called homogeneous because its hardness and skeletal structure are uniform throughout).The steel used in the armor plates undergoes heat treatment processes in order to harden it and increase its resistance to ballistic penetration and fracture resistance (there are several heat treatment processes used to treat steel, the most common being annealing, quenching and tempering ). It is then mixed and cast to make it more capable of absorbing the impact energy of kinetic energy projectiles.It is worth noting that the ballistic protection provided by the rolled plates can be improved by the face-hardened steel armor, which is what have been noticed in the video above!!! In this case, the surface face of the steel is treated differently from the substrate that follows, where the first steel layer of the RHA sheet is hardened by an appropriate heat treatment (a means of changing the physical properties of the material's crystal structure, and then modifying its mechanical properties at degrees of Extreme heat, then under rapid cooling), which increases its ability to resist the penetration of projectiles and not break under the influence of violent impacts, while the subsequent layer stops the spread of the resulting crack.Good luck to Egypt and a successful start to the most important pillar in the manufacture of armored platforms..