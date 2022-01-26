What's new

Armored Steel for Armored Vehicles and Tanks Fabrication in Egypt

The SC

The SC

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 13, 2012
23,859
19
25,863
Country
Canada
Location
Canada

A giant and huge project for the manufacture of armored steel has recently emerged, which is too large to be explained in a line or sentence, as it is a global industry dominated in the world by 5 companies, and is considered the basis of the manufacture of combat and defense products such as armored vehicles and tanks, and Egypt succeeded in storming this file, and we will be self-sufficient from Armored steel soon, and during the coming period, citizens will feel the advantage of this huge project, and we expect that once mass production begins, we will find requests from African, Arab and European countries as well.

This is achieved by the “100 Military Factory” in cooperation with one of the giant Egyptian private sector companies, which is one of the leading companies in using the latest technologies available in the steel industry for the joint manufacture of armored steel out of the political leadership’s belief in the importance of integration between the public and private sectors to implement various national projects in support of development strategies sustainable development in the country and increase reliance on local manufacturing capabilities with Egyptian hands and with the highest international quality standards.

Our military factories have completed nearly 87 projects worth about EGP 5.7 billion, so the Abu Zaabal Company for Engineering Industries (Factory 100 Military) developed a hot and cold rolling line to produce armored steel used in the manufacture of armored vehicles, and we worked in Benha Company for Electronic Industries (Factory 144 Military) on Establishing a line for surface components in electrical circuits up to 18 double layers, and other projects in various disciplines.

We are implementing 55 new projects in the field of military industries with a value of about 4.1 billion pounds, so we are developing a steel foundry, a sand-processing plant for the production of castings for weapon parts, a foundry for engines to manufacture new types, the production of heavy castings to contribute to the manufacture of CNC machines, and the production of raw materials for the manufacture of small arms ammunition in a factory. «63 Al-Harby», and other projects that will be announced at the time.


https://m.elwatannews.com/news/details/5814850
 
Last edited:
The SC

The SC

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 13, 2012
23,859
19
25,863
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
From the videos shown on the subject, it appears that the Egyptians are using a manufacturing technique known as “rolling”, which is an industrial process and a method for forming metals by stretching, flattening or thinning and pulling them longitudinally or transversely as required. The idea of rolling depends on passing the pre-heated metal through heavy, smooth cylindrical rollers of high hardness (called rollers) that rotate in opposite directions, in order to reduce its thickness or diameter. The ultimate goal is to produce coils or sheets that homogenizes their molecular structure, while removing impurities that reduce the strength and durability of the steel.

The rolling process also contributes to the lengthening of the grain structure of the steel to form long lines, so that the stress and pressure applied to the steel at a given moment, can flow and run throughout the metal plate instead of being concentrated in one area. The steel plates produced are called RHA, and rolled homogeneous armour (it is called homogeneous because its hardness and skeletal structure are uniform throughout).

The steel used in the armor plates undergoes heat treatment processes in order to harden it and increase its resistance to ballistic penetration and fracture resistance (there are several heat treatment processes used to treat steel, the most common being annealing, quenching and tempering ). It is then mixed and cast to make it more capable of absorbing the impact energy of kinetic energy projectiles.

It is worth noting that the ballistic protection provided by the rolled plates can be improved by the face-hardened steel armor, which is what have been noticed in the video above!!! In this case, the surface face of the steel is treated differently from the substrate that follows, where the first steel layer of the RHA sheet is hardened by an appropriate heat treatment (a means of changing the physical properties of the material's crystal structure, and then modifying its mechanical properties at degrees of Extreme heat, then under rapid cooling), which increases its ability to resist the penetration of projectiles and not break under the influence of violent impacts, while the subsequent layer stops the spread of the resulting crack.

Screenshot_٢٠٢٢٠١٢٤-٢٣٠٢٢٨_Samsung Internet.jpg


Good luck to Egypt and a successful start to the most important pillar in the manufacture of armored platforms..
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Zarvan
Jordanian-made Al-Wahsh and Al-Mared armored vehicles in service with Libyan army
Replies
5
Views
659
Philip the Arab
Philip the Arab
Zarvan
Saudi Arabia requests quotation from Nexter for large order of artillery systems and armored vehicles
Replies
6
Views
599
dani191
D
Zarvan
New 4x4 light armored vehicles unveiled by Egyptian army
Replies
3
Views
1K
ARCH٤R
ARCH٤R
Zarvan
Army of Mali has received tactical and armored vehicles to equip 16 companies
Replies
0
Views
278
Zarvan
Zarvan
Zarvan
Indonesia plans to produce locally Kozak-2M2 Ukrainian 4x4 light armored vehicle
Replies
0
Views
279
Zarvan
Zarvan

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom