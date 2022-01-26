Armored Steel for Armored Vehicles and Tanks Fabrication in Egypt

A giant and huge project for the manufacture of armored steel has recently emerged, which is too large to be explained in a line or sentence, as it is a global industry dominated in the world by 5 companies, and is considered the basis of the manufacture of combat and defense products such as armored vehicles and tanks, and Egypt succeeded in storming this file, and we will be self-sufficient from Armored steel soon, and during the coming period, citizens will feel the advantage of this huge project, and we expect that once mass production begins, we will find requests from African, Arab and European countries as well.
This is achieved by the “100 Military Factory” in cooperation with one of the giant Egyptian private sector companies, which is one of the leading companies in using the latest technologies available in the steel industry for the joint manufacture of armored steel out of the political leadership’s belief in the importance of integration between the public and private sectors to implement various national projects in support of development strategies sustainable development in the country and increase reliance on local manufacturing capabilities with Egyptian hands and with the highest international quality standards.
Our military factories have completed nearly 87 projects worth about EGP 5.7 billion, so the Abu Zaabal Company for Engineering Industries (Factory 100 Military) developed a hot and cold rolling line to produce armored steel used in the manufacture of armored vehicles, and we worked in Benha Company for Electronic Industries (Factory 144 Military) on Establishing a line for surface components in electrical circuits up to 18 double layers, and other projects in various disciplines.
We are implementing 55 new projects in the field of military industries with a value of about 4.1 billion pounds, so we are developing a steel foundry, a sand-processing plant for the production of castings for weapon parts, a foundry for engines to manufacture new types, the production of heavy castings to contribute to the manufacture of CNC machines, and the production of raw materials for the manufacture of small arms ammunition in a factory. «63 Al-Harby», and other projects that will be announced at the time.
https://m.elwatannews.com/news/details/5814850
