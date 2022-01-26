Armored Steel Fabrication in Egypt

A giant and huge project for the manufacture of armored steel has recently emerged, which is too large to be explained in a line or sentence, as it is a global industry dominated in the world by 5 companies, and is considered the basis of the manufacture of combat and defense products such as armored vehicles and tanks, and Egypt succeeded in storming this file, and we will be self-sufficient from Armored steel soon, and during the coming period, citizens will feel the advantage of this huge project, and we expect that once mass production begins, we will find requests from African, Arab and European countries as well.Our military factories have completed nearly 87 projects worth about EGP 5.7 billion, so the Abu Zaabal Company for Engineering Industries (Factory 100 Military) developed a hot and cold rolling line to produce armored steel used in the manufacture of armored vehicles, and we worked in Benha Company for Electronic Industries (Factory 144 Military) on Establishing a line for surface components in electrical circuits up to 18 double layers, and other projects in various disciplines.We are implementing 55 new projects in the field of military industries with a value of about 4.1 billion pounds, so we are developing a steel foundry, a sand-processing plant for the production of castings for weapon parts, a foundry for engines to manufacture new types, the production of heavy castings to contribute to the manufacture of CNC machines, and the production of raw materials for the manufacture of small arms ammunition in a factory. «63 Al-Harby», and other projects that will be announced at the time.