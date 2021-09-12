What's new

Armenian President on Pakistan's close relations with Azerbaijan and Turkey | Exclusive Interview

Huffal

Huffal

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 27, 2020
2,036
0
2,324
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Aint this the dude that said SSG was fighting Armenia on Azerbaijans behalf during the most recent NK war?
 
K

kingQamaR

FULL MEMBER
Sep 14, 2017
1,826
-6
1,655
Country
United Kingdom
Location
Pakistan
Azerbaijan has got its land Nagorny Karabakh back. I see no real reason why we can have normal relationship with Armenia
 
O

One_Nation

FULL MEMBER
Sep 3, 2021
179
0
130
Country
Pakistan
Location
Australia
Armenia is a sensitive issue for Turkey. They will definitely not ignore anyone getting closer to Armenia.
 
