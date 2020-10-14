What's new

Armenian PM blames Pakistani "special mercenaries" among others , for Karabakh losses

HRK
It seems like a segment of world think of us some Mythical Dragon which every Knight want to kill but has never seen it ..... same is the case here with Armenia .....
 
Let the fear of Pak Army make them weak and let them run amok...

Let the chants of Allah-O-Akbar makes their heart melts with fear and they tremble and shake with pain...
 
if Pakistani's are fighting they must have killed 1 or 2 ? where are the bodies ? is there any evidence of such claims ? provide them to Pakistani Govt ..
 
Pakistan did send it's army to Bosnia. Now history repeats in N-K.

- PRTP GWD
 
According to UN Charter, a country cannot send her army to fight for any other country without a defense agreement. Today, although these allegations by Armenia doesn't seem to serve a purpose but in future, these statements of state involvement could be used against Pakistan for her land being used against a 3rd country like in case of Afghanistan.
 
Its good to be feared.

Let Armenian mothers tell their children stories if they don't sleep Pak Army is coming.:pakistan:
 
**** the UN Charter it's worthless and we Pakistanis don't abide by it.
 
