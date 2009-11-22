What's new

Armenia vs Azerbaijan military power comparison: Which is more powerful?

alex pitters

alex pitters

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Aug 4, 2020
7
0
8
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Armenia-vs-Azerbaijan-military-comparison-990x557.jpg

The fight between Azerbaijan and Armenia that broke out on Sunday has escalated further. Both sides have accused each other of using heavy artillery, tanks, and helicopters. It was the fiercest clash between the two nations since 2016. In this Armenia vs Azerbaijan military power comparison, we take a look at their military capabilities as the battle rages.

Why are they fighting?

Armenia and Azerbaijan are located in the South Caucasus region, which is an important route for the international oil and gas supply. The international community has jumped in to diffuse the tensions.

The United States has called on both sides to stop hostilities immediately. The UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has also called on Armenia and Azerbaijan to “immediately stop fighting.” But a ceasefire doesn’t seem to be in sight.

The two countries have been fighting over the Nagorno-Karabakh enclave for a long time. The Nagorno-Karabakh region has been controlled by ethnic Armenians since 1991, but is legally a part of Azerbaijan.

Turkey has openly come out in support of Azerbaijan. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called Armenia “the biggest threat to peace in the region.” Russia has traditionally supported Armenia.

France, Russia, and the United States have often stepped in to mediate the ceasefire whenever the two countries fought in the past three decades. But all three mediators are busy with their own challenges such as the novel coronavirus.

Armenia vs Azerbaijan: Military power comparison
The comparison below is based on data from ArmedForces.eu. Azerbaijan is stronger than its rival militarily. It also has a much higher military budget.

Armenia has a nearly non-existent navy, which makes sense considering it’s a land-locked nation surrounded by Azerbaijan, Iran, Turkey, and Georgia. In contrast, Azerbaijan maintains a strong navy.

Let’s dive into the details of their military might.



Azerbaijan		Armenia
Military budgetUSD $2.73 billionUS $0.5 billion
Active military personnel66,94045,000
Reserve personnel300,000240,000
Tanks665529
Armored fighting vehicles1,6371,000
Total artillery740293
Total aircraft12765
Fighter jets50
Naval vessels310
Submarines40
Nuclear weapons00

Source: https://insiderpaper.com/armenia-vs-azerbaijan-military-power/
 
Song Hong

Song Hong

FULL MEMBER
Jan 4, 2020
1,540
-5
2,532
Country
Viet Nam
Location
Viet Nam
Azerbaijan of course, on paper.

But morale wise

Armenia is fighting under the memory of Armenian genocide......
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 2, Guests: 1)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
B Renewed Armenia-Azerbaijan military clashes threat Caucasus stability World Affairs 0
IBRIS Azerbaijan threatens Armenia with 'military force' World Affairs 16
Clutch Clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia separatists leave at least 23 dead World Affairs 5
J Indians have two good reasons to support Armenia over Azerbaijan Central & South Asia 22
Foxtrot Alpha Featured Russia ready to mediate talks between Azerbaijan, Armenia Central & South Asia 3
Shapur Zol Aktaf armenia shoots down israeli drone operated by azerbaijan Middle East & Africa 5
Philosopher Armenia-Azerbaijan border clashes: Iran ready to help ease tensions Iranian Defence Forum 135
Buddhistforlife Death toll in Armenia-Azerbaijan border clashes reaches 14 Members Club 2
H Featured Azerbaijan general among troops killed in Armenia border clash Central & South Asia 121
BHarwana Azerbaijan hit Armenian positions after Armenia violates ceasefire Targeting civilian in Tovuz Europe & Russia 1

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top