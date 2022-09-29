Armenia signs 250 million USD defence deal with India

Two banks of the River
Apr 19, 2022
First export success of Pinaka MBRL
Arming Armenia: India to export missiles, rockets and ammunition
While the value of the contracts has not been revealed, it is estimated that weapons worth over Rs 2,000 crore will be supplied to the country over the coming months. India has been making significant efforts to increase weapons exports, with policy reforms and active support of the government...
economictimes.indiatimes.com