What's new

Armenia signs 250 million USD defence deal with India

T

Two banks of the River

FULL MEMBER
Apr 19, 2022
402
0
399
Country
India
Location
India
S.Y.A

S.Y.A

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 21, 2008
3,336
2
3,730
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
off-topic but really makes one think that will all the products populating the websites of POF, HIT, NRTC, GIDS etc. not a lot is being exported. either the marketing sucks, or the product does.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 2, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

INDIAPOSITIVE
Armenia to Purchase Indian Military Drones: Report
2
Replies
19
Views
1K
Foinikas
Foinikas
lightoftruth
India’s defence exports hit ₹13,000-cr mark, highest ever
2
Replies
22
Views
4K
Faxapis
F
Zarvan
Defence Min, BrahMos Aerospace Sign Deal for Acquisition of Dual-role Surface-to-surface Missiles
Replies
6
Views
304
Hephaestus
Hephaestus
Zarvan
Modi govt needs to learn from US, France. India’s defence industry needs a push for private
Replies
0
Views
424
Zarvan
Zarvan
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
  • Locked
Fresh clashes erupt between Azerbaijan, Armenia
16 17 18 19 20 21
Replies
310
Views
6K
Amaa'n
Amaa'n

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom