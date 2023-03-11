What's new

Armenia proposal will see India bypass Azerbaijan to Europe, Russia

New Delhi: India may soon get another trade route to Russia and Europe if a proposal reportedly put forward by Armenia regarding the Persian Gulf-Black Sea corridor goes through.

The offer was made by senior Armenian officials last week during a visit to India by Armenia’s foreign minister Ararat Mirzoyan.

According to reports, the proposed corridor is expected to connect Mumbai with the port city of Bandar Abbas in Iran before going on to Armenia and onward to Russia or Europe.

The Persian Gulf-Black Sea corridor is slated to run parallel to the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) and will bypass Azerbaijan which does not enjoy good ties with India due to its close relations with Turkey and Pakistan.

Armenia, which has developed close ties with India in recent times amid growing purchase of Indian defence equipment, has reportedly sought investment from India for the Persian Gulf-Black Sea corridor in Armenian territory.

“As the new cold war disrupts Russia-West economic and political relations, any large-scale transit of cargo passing the Russia-Europe border looks too risky for the international logistic and insurance companies,” Benyamin Poghosyan, founder and chairman of Yerevan, Armenia-based Center for Political and Economic Strategic Studies and senior research fellow at APRI-Armenia, was quoted as saying by ET.

“At the same time, India’s need for additional trade routes to reach Europe circumventing the Suez Canal remain valid. In parallel to the discussions around INSTC, Iran in 2016 put forward a new international transport corridor project, Persian Gulf-Black Sea, which should connect Iran with Europe via the South Caucasus. The negotiations were paused during the Covid pandemic, but all potential participants of the project – Iran, Armenia, Georgia, Azerbaijan, Bulgaria and Greece-expressed their interest in participating,” he added.

India’s trade with Russia through the INSTC has grown since the start of the Russia-Ukraine war. However, Azerbaijan is a key part of the INSTC which connects Mumbai with Russia via Iran and the Caspian Sea.


kmc_chacko said:
who told you that India will bypass Iran
Click to expand...
What did you not understand? China has similar plans which includes Iran and you are not in position to counter it.
China is shaping and influensing middle east which includes wider scope then this indian pipedream. India is to weak to oppose it and be competitive for that kind of influence, maybe in far distant future.
 
mulj said:
Tell me how you will bypass Iran
Click to expand...
I didn't read the article as my user name indicates skimming. I thought it talks about bypassing Azerbaijan not Iran.

mulj said:
What did you not understand? China has similar plans which includes Iran and you are not in position to counter it.
China is shaping and influensing middle east which includes wider scope then this indian pipedream. India is to weak to oppose it and be competitive for that kind of influence, maybe in far distant future.
Click to expand...
What does Iran lose if it disobeys Chinese diktat?
 
Skimming said:
I didn't read the article as my user name indicates skimming. I thought it talks about bypassing Azerbaijan not Iran.
Click to expand...
And i meant that Iran is not on the table for such project, you are to late and not strong to change Iran current orbit.
 
Skimming said:
Added something. See above.
Click to expand...
Well they are in commitment to extend railway towards Afganistan and further to China as part of much wider economic pact, which cancel "need" for this mamooth chanel with uncertain perspective. They have more lucrative and sooner prospects then this utopian one. Once China connect railway to Caspian sea alomg with almost finished corridor to Gwadar, they finished the shortening of trade routes.
Good luck to make you parralel ones after that.
 

