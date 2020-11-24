Armenia, Jordan keen to strengthen ties

Armenian, Jordan keen to strengthen ties - Public Radio of Armenia Armenia will continue to strengthen its ties with Jordan, Armenian President Armen Sarkissian said i

Armenia will continue to strengthen its ties with Jordan, Armenian President Armen Sarkissian said in a Twitter post.On a working visit to Amman, the President met with Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein King of Jordan.Issues related to bilateral and regional cooperation were discussed.The parties stressed the importance of mutual support in facing current challenges.