Armenia, Jordan keen to strengthen ties

- Oct 15, 2017
Armenian, Jordan keen to strengthen ties - Public Radio of Armenia
Armenia will continue to strengthen its ties with Jordan, Armenian President Armen Sarkissian said i
Armenia will continue to strengthen its ties with Jordan, Armenian President Armen Sarkissian said in a Twitter post.
On a working visit to Amman, the President met with Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein King of Jordan.
Issues related to bilateral and regional cooperation were discussed.
The parties stressed the importance of mutual support in facing current challenges.