Armenia – Iran – India: An Emerging Partnership in Eurasia_A push for strong Pak-Turkey-Azerbaijan block

In this context, relations with Iran and India and the establishment of a trilateral cooperation format offer a new strategic opportunity for Armenia. Both countries are interested in a strong Armenia and are against Turkish domination over the South Caucasus. Iran played a role in preventing or stopping recent Azerbaijani incursions into Armenia. At the same time, large-scale military drills along the Iran – Azerbaijan borders in 2021 and 2022 sent a message to Azerbaijan that Iran may not restrict itself only by verbal statements.
Meanwhile, Armenia historically has enjoyed friendly relations with Iran and India. Yerevan appreciated the balanced approach of Iran in the context of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, while India was always perceived as a friendly country and civilization. In recent years, we have also seen a growing India – Iran partnership, including Indian investments in the modernization of Chabahar port. India managed to get a sanction waiver for its investments in Chabahar from the US in 2019. India viewed Chabahar as a strategic gateway to reach Central Asia via Afghanistan. The Taliban takeover of Afghanistan in 2021 made this route quite complicated to be used. However, Chabahar may be vital for India to reach Europe via the Persian Gulf – Black Sea corridor.
India is a relatively new player in the geopolitics of the South Caucasus. However, the growing Azerbaijan – Turkey – Pakistan strategic partnership and the need to find an alternative transit route to reach Europe circumventing the Suez Channel and Russia – West border increases the significance of the South Caucasus for India.
Some Iranian press reports claimed that the three countries discussed how to connect Armenia to India through Iran, using the latter’s roads and railway lines


Hopefully this geostrategic partnership will bring more technology transfer for us.
Turkey has already given a great push to our shipbuilding industry.Lets hope this trend continues.
 
