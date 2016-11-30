What's new

Armenia Finally Counters Pakistan’s Anti-Armenian Policies

Mujraparty

Mujraparty

FULL MEMBER
May 18, 2011
1,754
-3
3,704
Country
India
Location
India
I am pleased to learn that the Republic of Armenia has finally decided to counter Pakistan’s persistently pro-Azeri, pro-Turkish, and anti-Armenian policies.

Last week, Radio Free Europe (RFE) reported that Armenia vetoed Pakistan’s request for observer status in the Parliamentary Assembly of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), in response to Pakistan’s anti-Artsakh (Karabakh) position.

Armenia argued that “Pakistan has refused to not only establish diplomatic relations with Armenia but also formally recognize the latter as an independent state,” according to RFE. Indeed, Pakistan is one of a handful of countries in the world that is yet to recognize Armenia after a quarter century of independence!

This relatively minor episode is a welcome development which shows that Armenia’s leaders are willing to flex their muscle from time to time. Such a move would also serve notice to other countries that Armenia is ready and willing to defend its interests and undermine those of its antagonists when necessary.

Pakistan’s anti-Armenian stance predates Armenia’s independence. I recall vividly the speeches of Pakistan’s Ambassadors to the United Nations in 1970’s and 1980’s, in support Turkey’s denials of the Armenian Genocide, during the sessions of the Human Rights Commission in Geneva, Switzerland.

After Armenia became independent in 1991, Pakistan continued its hostile policies against Armenia and Artsakh, staunchly supporting both Azerbaijan and Turkey. Mercenary Mujahideen terrorists from Pakistan and Afghanistan were hired by Azerbaijan to fight Armenians during the Artsakh War. Since then, the leaders of Pakistan and Azerbaijan have visited each other on numerous occasions to bolster their economic and military ties. For example, Pakistan’s Defense Minister Syed Athar Ali, during a visit to Baku in 2010, discussed with Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev the “strengthening of cooperation in the military sphere and defense industry,” according to APA (Azeri Press Agency). In response, President Aliyev thanked Pakistan for voting in the UN General Assembly in favor of “the resolution on the situation of the occupied Azerbaijani territories and for not recognizing Armenia in connection with the aggression against Azerbaijan.”

In March 2015, during his visit to Baku, Pakistan’s President Mamnoon Hussain declared: “We have always backed Azerbaijan’s fair position on the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. Pakistan does not recognize Armenia as a state.” He also announced that Pakistan’s Senate had recognized as genocide the killings of Azeris by Armenians in Khojalu during the Artsakh war.

On April 5, 2016, during the barbaric attack by Azerbaijan’s military on Artsakh villagers, Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry falsely blamed Armenia for “violating the ceasefire” by “continuous artillery firing.” Later that month, during his visit to Islamabad, Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister Yavar Jamalov told Pakistan’s Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif that Azerbaijan is keen on purchasing military hardware from Pakistan. A similar discussion was held on September 27, 2016, during a meeting in Baku between Pakistan’s Defense Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain and Aliyev.

On October 14, 2016, during his reciprocal visit to Azerbaijan, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif told Aliyev about his country’s interest in holding joint military training. Nawaz also “called for complete return of occupied Azeri lands, withdrawal of Armenian forces, and return of displaced persons and refugees.” In return, Aliyev expressed his country’s support for Pakistan’s position on Jammu and Kashmir, in opposition to India. A month later, when Azerbaijan’s First Deputy Prime Minister Yaqub Eyyubov visited Pakistan, Hussain reminded him that Pakistan was the third country after Turkey and Romania to have recognized Azerbaijan. Hussain also thanked Azerbaijan for supporting Pakistan in its dispute with India over Jammu and Kashmir, and pledged to continue backing Azerbaijan’s claims on “Nagorno-Karabakh” (Artsakh).

Not to be outdone by Azerbaijan, Turkish President Erdogan visited Pakistan on November 17, 2016, where he was welcomed by Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in his “second home.” In return, Erdogan proclaimed: “The whole world should emulate Pakistan!”

The Republic of Armenia and the Diaspora should continue countering Pakistan and other anti-Armenian states to discourage them from causing further damage to Armenia’s interests. Below are several suggested actions:

Armenia should vote against pro-Pakistani issues in the UN General Assembly;

— Armenia should block Pakistan’s efforts to associate itself with the Eurasian Economic Union;

Armenia should side with India in its dispute with Pakistan over Jammu and Kashmir;

Armenian-Americans should urge the U.S. Congress to hold hearings on Pakistan’s grave human rights violations

http://asbarez.com/157599/armenia-finally-counters-pakistans-anti-armenian-policies/
 
Peer Haman Shah

Peer Haman Shah

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Aug 17, 2016
86
0
25
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
eowyn said:
I am pleased to learn that the Republic of Armenia has finally decided to counter Pakistan’s persistently pro-Azeri, pro-Turkish, and anti-Armenian policies.

Last week, Radio Free Europe (RFE) reported that Armenia vetoed Pakistan’s request for observer status in the Parliamentary Assembly of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), in response to Pakistan’s anti-Artsakh (Karabakh) position.

Armenia argued that “Pakistan has refused to not only establish diplomatic relations with Armenia but also formally recognize the latter as an independent state,” according to RFE. Indeed, Pakistan is one of a handful of countries in the world that is yet to recognize Armenia after a quarter century of independence!

This relatively minor episode is a welcome development which shows that Armenia’s leaders are willing to flex their muscle from time to time. Such a move would also serve notice to other countries that Armenia is ready and willing to defend its interests and undermine those of its antagonists when necessary.

Pakistan’s anti-Armenian stance predates Armenia’s independence. I recall vividly the speeches of Pakistan’s Ambassadors to the United Nations in 1970’s and 1980’s, in support Turkey’s denials of the Armenian Genocide, during the sessions of the Human Rights Commission in Geneva, Switzerland.

After Armenia became independent in 1991, Pakistan continued its hostile policies against Armenia and Artsakh, staunchly supporting both Azerbaijan and Turkey. Mercenary Mujahideen terrorists from Pakistan and Afghanistan were hired by Azerbaijan to fight Armenians during the Artsakh War. Since then, the leaders of Pakistan and Azerbaijan have visited each other on numerous occasions to bolster their economic and military ties. For example, Pakistan’s Defense Minister Syed Athar Ali, during a visit to Baku in 2010, discussed with Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev the “strengthening of cooperation in the military sphere and defense industry,” according to APA (Azeri Press Agency). In response, President Aliyev thanked Pakistan for voting in the UN General Assembly in favor of “the resolution on the situation of the occupied Azerbaijani territories and for not recognizing Armenia in connection with the aggression against Azerbaijan.”

In March 2015, during his visit to Baku, Pakistan’s President Mamnoon Hussain declared: “We have always backed Azerbaijan’s fair position on the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. Pakistan does not recognize Armenia as a state.” He also announced that Pakistan’s Senate had recognized as genocide the killings of Azeris by Armenians in Khojalu during the Artsakh war.

On April 5, 2016, during the barbaric attack by Azerbaijan’s military on Artsakh villagers, Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry falsely blamed Armenia for “violating the ceasefire” by “continuous artillery firing.” Later that month, during his visit to Islamabad, Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister Yavar Jamalov told Pakistan’s Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif that Azerbaijan is keen on purchasing military hardware from Pakistan. A similar discussion was held on September 27, 2016, during a meeting in Baku between Pakistan’s Defense Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain and Aliyev.

On October 14, 2016, during his reciprocal visit to Azerbaijan, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif told Aliyev about his country’s interest in holding joint military training. Nawaz also “called for complete return of occupied Azeri lands, withdrawal of Armenian forces, and return of displaced persons and refugees.” In return, Aliyev expressed his country’s support for Pakistan’s position on Jammu and Kashmir, in opposition to India. A month later, when Azerbaijan’s First Deputy Prime Minister Yaqub Eyyubov visited Pakistan, Hussain reminded him that Pakistan was the third country after Turkey and Romania to have recognized Azerbaijan. Hussain also thanked Azerbaijan for supporting Pakistan in its dispute with India over Jammu and Kashmir, and pledged to continue backing Azerbaijan’s claims on “Nagorno-Karabakh” (Artsakh).

Not to be outdone by Azerbaijan, Turkish President Erdogan visited Pakistan on November 17, 2016, where he was welcomed by Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in his “second home.” In return, Erdogan proclaimed: “The whole world should emulate Pakistan!”

The Republic of Armenia and the Diaspora should continue countering Pakistan and other anti-Armenian states to discourage them from causing further damage to Armenia’s interests. Below are several suggested actions:

Armenia should vote against pro-Pakistani issues in the UN General Assembly;

— Armenia should block Pakistan’s efforts to associate itself with the Eurasian Economic Union;

Armenia should side with India in its dispute with Pakistan over Jammu and Kashmir;

Armenian-Americans should urge the U.S. Congress to hold hearings on Pakistan’s grave human rights violations

http://asbarez.com/157599/armenia-finally-counters-pakistans-anti-armenian-policies/
Click to expand...
eyk dushman owar saheh.
 
Attila the Hun

Attila the Hun

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 3, 2016
3,889
-2
1,932
Country
Turkey
Location
Turkey
Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek said that Turkey will open the border with Armenia after Yerevan settles the conflict with Baku over the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Turkey will open the border with Armenia after Yerevan settles the conflict with Baku over the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region, Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek said Saturday. "We do believe that the occupation of Nagorno-Karabakh should end. And if that ends, clearly, Turkey would be more than happy to help Armenia and open door," Simsek said at the 62nd session of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly in Istanbul, as broadcast by the Haberler online newspaper. Simsek added that Turkey had "special relations" with Azerbaijan but would definitely mend ties with Armenia if Armenian conflict with Azerbaijan was resolved. © AP PHOTO/ Turkey 'Should Get Its Head Out of the Sand' Over German Armenian Genocide Vote On Thursday, Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan told Sputnik that Ankara and Yerevan could only sign an agreement on opening the border without any preconditions, citing Turkey's demand to pressure Nagorno-Karabakh into transferring one of its districts to Azerbaijan, as an example of such request. Azerbaijan's Armenian-dominated region of Nagorno-Karabakh proclaimed its independence in 1991. After the military conflict ended in 1994, Azerbaijan lost control over the region. Violence erupted in Nagorno-Karabakh on April 2, 2016 and led to multiple casualties. The parties to the conflict signed a Russian-brokered ceasefire on April 5, but mutual accusations have not stopped so far.

Read more: https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/201611191047631927-turkey-open-armenia-border-after-karabakh/
--------------------------------
Armenia is surrounded by enemies. They offer the world nothing except maybe prostitutes?

Also, no open borders.Keep the doors closed. :lol:
 
Syama Ayas

Syama Ayas

ELITE MEMBER
May 21, 2010
14,772
-21
14,360
Country
India
Location
United States
Interesting Pakistan was looking for observer status in CSTO.

This Armenian move has little consequence tough.
 
ebrahym

ebrahym

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 21, 2015
2,156
0
1,770
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
eowyn said:
I am pleased to learn that the Republic of Armenia has finally decided to counter Pakistan’s persistently pro-Azeri, pro-Turkish, and anti-Armenian policies.

Last week, Radio Free Europe (RFE) reported that Armenia vetoed Pakistan’s request for observer status in the Parliamentary Assembly of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), in response to Pakistan’s anti-Artsakh (Karabakh) position.

Armenia argued that “Pakistan has refused to not only establish diplomatic relations with Armenia but also formally recognize the latter as an independent state,” according to RFE. Indeed, Pakistan is one of a handful of countries in the world that is yet to recognize Armenia after a quarter century of independence!

This relatively minor episode is a welcome development which shows that Armenia’s leaders are willing to flex their muscle from time to time. Such a move would also serve notice to other countries that Armenia is ready and willing to defend its interests and undermine those of its antagonists when necessary.

Pakistan’s anti-Armenian stance predates Armenia’s independence. I recall vividly the speeches of Pakistan’s Ambassadors to the United Nations in 1970’s and 1980’s, in support Turkey’s denials of the Armenian Genocide, during the sessions of the Human Rights Commission in Geneva, Switzerland.

After Armenia became independent in 1991, Pakistan continued its hostile policies against Armenia and Artsakh, staunchly supporting both Azerbaijan and Turkey. Mercenary Mujahideen terrorists from Pakistan and Afghanistan were hired by Azerbaijan to fight Armenians during the Artsakh War. Since then, the leaders of Pakistan and Azerbaijan have visited each other on numerous occasions to bolster their economic and military ties. For example, Pakistan’s Defense Minister Syed Athar Ali, during a visit to Baku in 2010, discussed with Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev the “strengthening of cooperation in the military sphere and defense industry,” according to APA (Azeri Press Agency). In response, President Aliyev thanked Pakistan for voting in the UN General Assembly in favor of “the resolution on the situation of the occupied Azerbaijani territories and for not recognizing Armenia in connection with the aggression against Azerbaijan.”

In March 2015, during his visit to Baku, Pakistan’s President Mamnoon Hussain declared: “We have always backed Azerbaijan’s fair position on the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. Pakistan does not recognize Armenia as a state.” He also announced that Pakistan’s Senate had recognized as genocide the killings of Azeris by Armenians in Khojalu during the Artsakh war.

On April 5, 2016, during the barbaric attack by Azerbaijan’s military on Artsakh villagers, Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry falsely blamed Armenia for “violating the ceasefire” by “continuous artillery firing.” Later that month, during his visit to Islamabad, Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister Yavar Jamalov told Pakistan’s Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif that Azerbaijan is keen on purchasing military hardware from Pakistan. A similar discussion was held on September 27, 2016, during a meeting in Baku between Pakistan’s Defense Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain and Aliyev.

On October 14, 2016, during his reciprocal visit to Azerbaijan, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif told Aliyev about his country’s interest in holding joint military training. Nawaz also “called for complete return of occupied Azeri lands, withdrawal of Armenian forces, and return of displaced persons and refugees.” In return, Aliyev expressed his country’s support for Pakistan’s position on Jammu and Kashmir, in opposition to India. A month later, when Azerbaijan’s First Deputy Prime Minister Yaqub Eyyubov visited Pakistan, Hussain reminded him that Pakistan was the third country after Turkey and Romania to have recognized Azerbaijan. Hussain also thanked Azerbaijan for supporting Pakistan in its dispute with India over Jammu and Kashmir, and pledged to continue backing Azerbaijan’s claims on “Nagorno-Karabakh” (Artsakh).

Not to be outdone by Azerbaijan, Turkish President Erdogan visited Pakistan on November 17, 2016, where he was welcomed by Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in his “second home.” In return, Erdogan proclaimed: “The whole world should emulate Pakistan!”

The Republic of Armenia and the Diaspora should continue countering Pakistan and other anti-Armenian states to discourage them from causing further damage to Armenia’s interests. Below are several suggested actions:

Armenia should vote against pro-Pakistani issues in the UN General Assembly;

— Armenia should block Pakistan’s efforts to associate itself with the Eurasian Economic Union;

Armenia should side with India in its dispute with Pakistan over Jammu and Kashmir;

Armenian-Americans should urge the U.S. Congress to hold hearings on Pakistan’s grave human rights violations

http://asbarez.com/157599/armenia-finally-counters-pakistans-anti-armenian-policies/
Click to expand...
first of all Pakistan has never been anti-Armenian
Pakistan itself hosts a sizeable Armenian community
which keeps traveling back and forth

the fact is Pakistan does not recognizes Armenia and supports Baku over Nagorno-Karabakh
well it will be a poor time for Pakistan to go friendly with Armenia
but opening an embassy should not hurt

about Eurasian Union
when Russia wants Pakistan to join it
nothing Armenia can do
they just wants to attract wider Indian support pehaps
 
That Guy

That Guy

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 29, 2013
12,467
40
16,492
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
Jugger said:
Why dosent Pakistan recognise Armenia?
Can someone enlighten me on this topic.
Click to expand...
Azerbaijan. Pakistan considers Armenian occupation of Azerbaijani territory to be akin to how India holds Jammu and Kashmir. In return, Azerbaijan has supported Pakistan internationally, and is one of the few nations that Pakistan can consider a real political ally.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 6, Members: 2, Guests: 4)

Similar threads

Clutch
Breaking News: Azerbaijan expresses outrage after Russia says it violated ceasefire
Replies
12
Views
560
dBSPL
dBSPL
H
New Azerbaijan-Iran communication pact's implications for Armenia
Replies
9
Views
853
Muhammed45
Muhammed45
chinasun
Russia accuses Azerbaijan of breaking ceasefire in conflict with Armenia
2 3
Replies
35
Views
751
dBSPL
dBSPL
Dai Toruko
Turkey-Armenia talks normalization
Replies
9
Views
737
Foinikas
Foinikas
A
Nagorno-Karabakh: Russia says Azeri troops entered peacekeeping zone
Replies
1
Views
241
Abdul Rehman Majeed
A

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom