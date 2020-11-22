Armenia blames India for loss to Azerbaijan and seeks compensation

undercover JIX said: Indian Army even dont want made in Indian Bullets, and these fools are buying Indian radar and other equipment.



If anything made in India was any tiny good, India will not run around the world buy everything for its own defense. Click to expand...

I am quite ignorant about Indian military production industry. But I had honestly thought that India has a large manufacturing base in consumer products--from cars to everything else like pedestal fans and all in between. They even have a vibrant space program. So their lacking advanced domestic military industry is almost a shock to me.On a related note-- there is indeed much less blogspace support for Armenia from Indian in last few days...