What's new

Armenia blames India for loss to Azerbaijan and seeks compensation

hussain0216

hussain0216

ELITE MEMBER
May 29, 2012
15,418
-19
20,526
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
The below is a Taiwanese news clip

Apparently India sold some 'Swathi' weapons locating radar to Armenia recently

The Armenians are saying the radar underperformed so badly that the Armenians are not only blaming India for their loss to Azerbaijan but are seeking compensation from India

Can any Chinese poster confirm?


 
undercover JIX

undercover JIX

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 6, 2008
7,512
-1
6,893
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Indian Army even dont want made in Indian Bullets, and these fools are buying Indian radar and other equipment.

If anything made in India was any tiny good, India will not run around the world buy everything for its own defense.
 
PAKISTANFOREVER

PAKISTANFOREVER

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 15, 2015
12,617
-2
20,450
Country
United Kingdom
Location
Pakistan
hussain0216 said:
The below is a Taiwanese news clip

Apparently India sold some 'Swathi' weapons locating radar to Armenia recently

The Armenians are saying the radar underperformed so badly that the Armenians are not only blaming India for their loss to Azerbaijan but are seeking compensation from India

Can any Chinese poster confirm?


Click to expand...





The indians are not guilty here but the Armenians are for believing that the indians can make ANYTHING worthy for them to purchase.
 
Meengla

Meengla

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 1, 2009
4,452
17
6,310
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
undercover JIX said:
Indian Army even dont want made in Indian Bullets, and these fools are buying Indian radar and other equipment.

If anything made in India was any tiny good, India will not run around the world buy everything for its own defense.
Click to expand...
I am quite ignorant about Indian military production industry. But I had honestly thought that India has a large manufacturing base in consumer products--from cars to everything else like pedestal fans and all in between. They even have a vibrant space program. So their lacking advanced domestic military industry is almost a shock to me.

On a related note-- there is indeed much less blogspace support for Armenia from Indian in last few days... :-)
 
TheSnakeEatingMarkhur

TheSnakeEatingMarkhur

FULL MEMBER
Dec 26, 2018
732
0
692
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
hussain0216 said:
The below is a Taiwanese news clip

Apparently India sold some 'Swathi' weapons locating radar to Armenia recently

The Armenians are saying the radar underperformed so badly that the Armenians are not only blaming India for their loss to Azerbaijan but are seeking compensation from India

Can any Chinese poster confirm?


Click to expand...
I heard many pajeets jumping high with Swati at last iska haal b baakio ki tarha hua 🤣
Path-Finder said:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1329929412700155904

ahh, i completely forgot about the purchase of supreme vedick techlology by armenia.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1329944499699724289

supreme techlology.
Click to expand...
Outsh*ts not outshines 🤣
 
Black.Mamba

Black.Mamba

FULL MEMBER
Oct 16, 2020
126
0
262
Country
Pakistan
Location
Germany
It is not India's fault. They should have known Indian hardware doesn't work in Clouds, Rain, Humidity, Heat, Cold, Spring, Summer, Autumn, Winter, Night, Day, Evening; basically it only work in speeches of BJP leaders and heads of the keyboard warriors. :rofl:

And Armenia didn't even do the special puja, without lemons you cant be protected. :P
rafale_1570603340_725x725.jpg
 
Last edited:
Hakikat ve Hikmet

Hakikat ve Hikmet

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 14, 2015
11,307
13
27,797
Country
United States
Location
United States
Armenians and Indians have something in common - they're good at returning the products at full price after using them for 14 days....

But, buying and returning the stuffs at the Wal-Mart is one thing, and using defense products at the battlefields is another thing....
 
Uguduwa

Uguduwa

FULL MEMBER
Nov 19, 2019
1,165
-2
1,103
Country
Sri Lanka
Location
Germany
LOL South Asia is not nearly as relevant as you think. Here in Germany I go on about my day without knowing if South Asia even exists.

So whatever Indian involvement India had in that conflict is obviously insignificant.
 
Last edited:
Goenitz

Goenitz

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 28, 2014
3,465
0
3,586
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Can range finder radar also detect aircraft? I mean shell is far small object to their wavelength must be short and range is extremely less. Does range finder detect shells at last stage or when fired?
Anyway, it is hillirious that drones took the footage of working radars of SAMs, getting hit. Too much Irony.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom