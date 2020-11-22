Armenia blames India for loss to Azerbaijan and seeks compensation

hussain0216
The below is a Taiwanese news clip
Apparently India sold some 'Swathi' weapons locating radar to Armenia recently
The Armenians are saying the radar underperformed so badly that the Armenians are not only blaming India for their loss to Azerbaijan but are seeking compensation from India
Can any Chinese poster confirm?
