Armenia announces ceasefire after Azerbaijan border clashes

Mandalorian_CA

Mandalorian_CA

https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/11/16/armenia-azerbaijan-say-clashes-erupt-at-border



16 Nov 2021
Armenia and Azerbaijan have reached a ceasefire, mediated by Russia, ending hostilities that erupted earlier in the day along their border, the defence ministry in Yerevan said.
The clashes that Armenia said left one of its soldiers dead and a dozen others captured on Tuesday sparked fears of another flare-up a year after the two sides fought a war over the disputed mountainous region of Nagorno-Karabakh.
“Under the mediation of the Russian side, an agreement was reached to cease fire at Armenia’s eastern border from 18:30 (14:30 GMT). The situation has relatively stabilised,” the Armenian defence ministry said in a statement.
The Azerbaijan government did not immediately confirm the ceasefire.
Earlier, Armenia’s defence ministry reported fatalities and injuries among Armenian troops as a result of the fighting, adding that the number of casualties was being verified and that Yerevan had “lost control of two military positions”.
The ministry later said that 12 Armenian servicemen were captured by the Azerbaijani military.
Last year’s six-week armed conflict for control of the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region killed more than 6,500 people and ended in November with a Russian-brokered truce.
Since last year’s war, the countries have reported occasional exchanges of fire along their shared border [File: Armenia’s government press service/AFP]
Under the 2020 ceasefire agreement, Armenia ceded swaths of territory it had controlled for decades.
Earlier on Tuesday, the two sides traded accusations of the other side initiating fighting along their shared border.
Azerbaijan’s defence ministry said: “Armenia’s armed forces committed a large-scale provocation at the state border at 11:00 am (GMT 07:00).
“Armenian troops attacked Azerbaijani positions in the districts of Kelbajar and Lachin,” the ministry said in a statement, adding that two Azerbaijani troops were wounded in the clashes.
Azerbaijani troops “stopped the enemy’s advance, surrounded and detained Armenian servicemen,” it added.
Armenia’s defence ministry said Azerbaijani forces “attempted to break through the Armenia’s state border, at the eastern direction” before being repelled by Armenian troops.
Officials from the United Nations, European Union and Russia had urged the two sides to halt the fighting.
Russia has a military base in Armenia as well as a peacekeeping force in Nagorno-Karabakh.
Since last year’s war, the countries have reported occasional exchanges of fire along their shared border, sparking fears of another flare-up in their territorial dispute.
On Sunday, they traded accusations of opening fire at their border near Karabakh.
On Saturday, Nagorno-Karabakh authorities said the only road connecting Armenia to the separatist enclave – the Lachin corridor – was briefly closed due to an incident between the two sides.
Ethnic Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh broke away from Azerbaijan as the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991, and the ensuing conflict killed about 30,000 people.


Here we go again. This Time Azerbaijan should take all of Armenia
 
Titanium100

Titanium100

Foinikas said:
Eh worth trying. But the Russians wouldn't let them get in anyway. Unless they wanted to teach Aliyev a lesson.
Click to expand...
Anyone who wants to fuk with Aliyev has to go thru Turkey. Azeris has defense treaty with them it would be equal to attacking Turkey ain't nobody trying that at home not Russia or the whole universe into one alliance
 
Foinikas

Titanium100 said:
Anyone who wants to fuk with Aliyev has to go thru Turkey. Azeris has defense treaty with it would be equal to attacking Turkey ain't try that at home Russia or the whole universe into one alliance
Click to expand...
"
Mandalorian_CA said:
Iran is surrounded by Allies of Azerbaijan and not to mention the Turkic council.
Click to expand...
Realistically they will do nothing. I'm not saying they will. But it would be interesting if they did. As for the Turkic council,it should do nothing:
Turkmenistan is strictly neutral,Kazakhstan rarely intervenes in other countries' wars and needs permission from Russia first,Uzbekistan would not bother now that Afghanistan is also in upheaval.

So there is only Turkey left. But that is enough for Iran to fight against.
 
Titanium100

Titanium100

Foinikas said:
"

Realistically they will do nothing. I'm not saying they will. But it would be interesting if they did. As for the Turkic council,it should do nothing:
Turkmenistan is strictly neutral,Kazakhstan rarely intervenes in other countries' wars and needs permission from Russia first,Uzbekistan would not bother now that Afghanistan is also in upheaval.

So there is only Turkey left. But that is enough for Iran to fight against.
Click to expand...
This is miscalculation typed out and assumptions nothing to see here really... Also do you think Iran is a cheap hired gun that will be sacrificed for others fight? In fights that is not favorable to them on top of that
 
Nevsky

Nevsky

Mandalorian_CA said:
Iran is surrounded by Allies of Azerbaijan and not to mention the Turkic council.
Click to expand...
You know that Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Kirgizstan are part of CSTO together with Armenia, right? Also, these countries in Central Asia hate each other with passion and they have pretty regular fights with one another? I really cant understand why do you believe in those "pan Turkic" stuff that Ankara tries to sell... Few months ago Tajikistan and Kirgizstan had a fight with 10s of people killed and like 40 thousands displaced, if its not for Moscow, they would be in a constant war, how do you imagine, that someone there will go to fight side by side with Aliev and Erdogan against a third side?
 
Invictus01

Invictus01

Foinikas said:
This time Iran should step in and protect Armenia from Azeri aggression.
Click to expand...
Iranians still think they are the mighty Persian empire
Somebody needs to give these dimwits a proper *** whopping so they realize their place in world politics & stop meddling in other countries affairs
 
Titanium100

Titanium100

Nevsky said:
You know that Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Kirgizstan are part of CSTO together with Armenia, right? Also, these countries in Central Asia hate each other with passion and they have pretty regular fights with one another? I really cant understand why do you believe in those "pan Turkic" stuff that Ankara tries to sell... Few months ago Tajikistan and Kirgizstan had a fight with 10s of people killed and like 40 thousands displaced, if its not for Moscow, they would be in a constant war, how do you imagine, that someone there will go to fight side by side with Aliev and Erdogan against a third side?
Click to expand...
Tajikistan is not turkic which explains why but the remaining turkics don't have fights with each other. Just because 2 of them are part of CTSO doesn't mean they don't have other alliances. I am pretty sure their policies and interests align with pan-turkic ideology which is an identity policy... It's like saying a Russian is pan-Russian? in other news water is wet
 
Mandalorian_CA

Mandalorian_CA

Nevsky said:
You know that Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Kirgizstan are part of CSTO together with Armenia, right? Also, these countries in Central Asia hate each other with passion and they have pretty regular fights with one another? I really cant understand why do you believe in those "pan Turkic" stuff that Ankara tries to sell... Few months ago Tajikistan and Kirgizstan had a fight with 10s of people killed and like 40 thousands displaced, if its not for Moscow, they would be in a constant war, how do you imagine, that someone there will go to fight side by side with Aliev and Erdogan against a third side?
Click to expand...
lol heard about cechen and dagestan ? Although part of Russia they are still calm for now. War against Azerbaijan will soon turn into Muslim vs Non Muslim war and a great opportunity for the west. so it wont be good for Russia. Other than Tajikistan that have Iranian roots others are all Turkic even as part of CSTO.
https://www.dailysabah.com/politics...ontinue-to-stop-armenian-provocations-hasanov


Azerbaijan to continue to stop Armenian provocations: Hasanov
 
