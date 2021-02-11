Armed Forces top brass reaffirms resolve to respond to 'entire spectrum of threat'

Meeting of Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (JCSC) was held at Joint Staff Headquarters in Rawalpindi today. PHOTO: ISPR
Lauding sacrifices of security forces in the fight against terrorism, army leadership on Thursday reaffirmed the resolve to respond to "entire spectrum of threat in the most befitting manner" in line with comprehensive security strategy.
According to the military's media wing, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the resolve was expressed during a meeting of Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (JCSC) which was held at the Joint Staff Headquarters in Rawalpindi.
Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza presided over the meeting which was attended by Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan and senior officers from the Ministry of Defence, the Ministry of Defence Production and tri-services.
The ISPR said that the forum discussed the emerging regional geo-strategic environment including the fast-paced developments in the realm of strategic and conventional policies, doctrines and operational preparedness of the armed forces.
The participants also dilated upon the latest situation of Covid-19 and lauded services of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) which was established to synergise and articulate unified national effort for containment of Covid-19.
The ISPR added that the participants discussed the situation of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and reiterated that "Pakistan will continue to provide all-out diplomatic, moral and political support to the brave people of IIOJK in their indigenous struggle to get justice and their right to self-determination in line with United Nations Security Council resolutions".
In the end, the Chairman JCSC lauded the jointness of the Pakistan armed forces in meeting all defence and security challenges.
