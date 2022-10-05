What's new

Armed forces to stay out of politics, says Gen Bajwa

PradoTLC

PradoTLC

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 17, 2007
6,373
-3
7,152
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Arab Emirates
WASHINGTON: Chief of the Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa assured the nation on Tuesday that the armed forces have distanced themselves from politics and want to remain so.

The army chief also reiterated his pledge to leave after the completion of his second three-year term in two months, saying that he would do as he promised earlier. He made these remarks at a lunch at the Pakistan Embassy in Washington.

According to the people who attended, Gen Bajwa addressed the gathering before the lunch and then also made informal remarks while talking to his guests. He reminded the nation that reviving the country’s ailing economy should be the first priority of all segments of society, adding that without a strong economy the nation would not be able to achieve its targets.

www.dawn.com

Armed forces to stay out of politics, says Gen Bajwa

Army chief reiterates pledge to leave after the completion of his second three-year term in two months.
www.dawn.com
 
Acetic Acid

Acetic Acid

FULL MEMBER
May 10, 2021
1,416
-1
3,699
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
PradoTLC said:
WASHINGTON: Chief of the Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa assured the nation on Tuesday that the armed forces have distanced themselves from politics and want to remain so.

The army chief also reiterated his pledge to leave after the completion of his second three-year term in two months, saying that he would do as he promised earlier. He made these remarks at a lunch at the Pakistan Embassy in Washington.

According to the people who attended, Gen Bajwa addressed the gathering before the lunch and then also made informal remarks while talking to his guests. He reminded the nation that reviving the country’s ailing economy should be the first priority of all segments of society, adding that without a strong economy the nation would not be able to achieve its targets.

www.dawn.com

Armed forces to stay out of politics, says Gen Bajwa

Army chief reiterates pledge to leave after the completion of his second three-year term in two months.
www.dawn.com
Click to expand...

Pak army is staying away from politics
I'm dating Emilia Clarke
PAF get Vipers
Nawaz sharif is a honest man
India is a superpower
 
Ghessan

Ghessan

FULL MEMBER
Feb 28, 2018
1,581
0
1,937
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
but what good it is when damage is done. every time a person come decimate everything and at the time of leaving just say sorry and go?

what the ****

and then lecturing public on reviving the ailing economy being responsibility of segments of society, what the hell man. is he saying establishment is not segment of same society?

i thought we were corrupt to core, but we are also baghlol to core.

seriously i never said a single word during this turmoil but enough is enough.
 
PradoTLC

PradoTLC

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 17, 2007
6,373
-3
7,152
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Arab Emirates
Acetic Acid said:
I'm dating Emilia Clarke
Click to expand...


that can happen 8-)
SIPRA said:
So this traitor failed to materialize an extension.
Click to expand...


from what i gather Army and Khan's negogiation is in principle the army has oked the elections by this year end, noonies will by and large run away, but the sticking point is army's on going perpetual power which Khans want to curtail

the army has too much power and history has shown it has been consistently been abused.

Acetic Acid said:
PAF get Vipers
Click to expand...

depends how much Bajwa bends over for the americans..
 
Trango Towers

Trango Towers

ELITE MEMBER
Oct 29, 2016
19,428
-14
23,101
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
PradoTLC said:
WASHINGTON: Chief of the Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa assured the nation on Tuesday that the armed forces have distanced themselves from politics and want to remain so.

The army chief also reiterated his pledge to leave after the completion of his second three-year term in two months, saying that he would do as he promised earlier. He made these remarks at a lunch at the Pakistan Embassy in Washington.

According to the people who attended, Gen Bajwa addressed the gathering before the lunch and then also made informal remarks while talking to his guests. He reminded the nation that reviving the country’s ailing economy should be the first priority of all segments of society, adding that without a strong economy the nation would not be able to achieve its targets.

www.dawn.com

Armed forces to stay out of politics, says Gen Bajwa

Army chief reiterates pledge to leave after the completion of his second three-year term in two months.
www.dawn.com
Click to expand...
What a shit person. Wonder what secrets he sold
 
Clutch

Clutch

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 3, 2008
14,895
4
21,387
I guess Bajwa is in America looking for retirement properties.... So he can enjoy the rest of years after serving Washington and Delhi like a loyal soldier.
 
Trango Towers

Trango Towers

ELITE MEMBER
Oct 29, 2016
19,428
-14
23,101
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Clutch said:
I guess Bajwa is in America looking for retirement properties.... So he can enjoy the rest of years after serving Washington and Delhi like a loyal soldier.
Click to expand...
Why are COAS allowed to immediately move to an enemy state. Are they not susceptible to manipulation. In the case of bakwas I mean bajwa he will volunteer info
 
Clutch

Clutch

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 3, 2008
14,895
4
21,387
Trango Towers said:
Why are COAS allowed to immediately move to an enemy state. Are they not susceptible to manipulation. In the case of bakwas I mean bajwa he will volunteer info
Click to expand...

It's the highest award given to a Pakistani General. Retirement accommodations in exclusive Beverley Hills after completing their full term of service to the USA. American Dream Green Card for Generals and their younglings.

Pakistan America, Zindabad!
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

HAIDER
US, Pakistan discuss options for Gen Bajwa’s visit to DC
2 3 4 5 6 7
Replies
100
Views
3K
blain2
B
HAIDER
General Bajwa in US to meet Biden administration officials
2 3
Replies
30
Views
605
xyxmt
X
muhammadhafeezmalik
President of the UAE presents Order of the Union to Pakistan's army chief
Replies
0
Views
296
muhammadhafeezmalik
muhammadhafeezmalik
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Pakistan Army to keep its distance from politics: Bajwa
2
Replies
15
Views
110
Maula Jatt
Maula Jatt
Amaa'n
  • Locked
Twins born to Gen Bajwa’s son
2 3 4 5
Replies
70
Views
3K
One_Nation
O

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom