Armed Forces of Kazakhstan

our new SU-30SMs, 24 is planned to be acquired
SU-30SM.jpg


S-200s and MI-8/17s flying overhead during Parade
S-200.jpg


OTR-21s and GAZ Tigrs in Background
OTR-21.jpg


BMPT followed by TOS-1
BMPT.jpg


MiG-31
MiG-31.jpg
1.jpg


MiG-29
MiG-29.jpg
 
Not bad, what does your navy have at its disposal?
their navy is relatively weak, mostly patrol boats and an artillery boat with grad type system.
They have been negotiating with Turkey over the construction of naval shipyard and Milgem Ships.
 
Well, they are pretty much the biggest landlocked country in the world. I don't think they have access to the sea, so having a navy or anything bigger gunboats/corvettes might be a waste of ressources.
 
Not bad, what does your navy have at its disposal?
They are landlocked. Only Caspian sea on the West. Wouldn't require anything more than patrol boats I guess.

Kazakhstan is a great country, if i travel to Turkic countries then it will be on top of the list alongside Azerbaijan.
Second you on that. I have met Kazakhs. They are wonderfully friendly people.
 
