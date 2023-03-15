What's new

Armed Forces Firing Straight at Citizens in Lahore: March 2023

About 5000 personnel of Punjab Police from 3 separate districts were shelling on un-armed citizens in an attempt to serve a warrant for lower court appearance, since March 13.

They were not successful in serving warrants till morning of March 14, so Pakistan armed forces were called in to serve the warrants. According to newly released videos, Punjab Rangers are now firing straight at unarmed citizens in an attempt to serve the warrants.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1635897536396292096
 
Had Shireen not gone into fits and weeping tantrum, IK’s cabinet would have kept Ganja in jail.

Worse decision was to let Nawaz go. That was a cardinal sin.

Nawaz in jail would have meant Bajwa under leash as well.
 
Where are the armed civilians... Where are they??... Start shooting back!!?
 
Hindsight us always 20/20.

They had engineered a razor thin majority with dubious coalition partners to make sure he doesn't do anything. Had he not let ganja go, TLP wiukd gave been on the streets. That tlp was used to get extension.
 
Yeah this ones on Mazari, double crosser that one.

At this rate they will conquer Lahore in 2050.
 

