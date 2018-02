SAUDI ARABIA

Armed forces exhibition ‘will revolutionize Saudi industry’

“We strive to have international companies using our local products outside the Kingdom,” he said.

In 2016, it was a major turning point: Local companies proved to be competent and provided the much-needed products. This year, he claimed, will be the biggest exhibition yet.

Al-Maliki pointed out that when hearing of AFED, many people “believe the companies are exclusive in showcasing only military needs, but that is not correct. In truth, we use products that are used both for military and civilian needs. The Ministry of Health is also a participant and its needs will be met through this exhibition as well. Most of the manufacturing needs will be met in this exhibition.”