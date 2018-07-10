Armament: Egypt and France again on the same wavelength By Michel Cabirol | 09/07/2018, 6:56 | 522 words Egypt has bought seven billion euros for the French arms industry between 2014 and 2017 Egypt has bought seven billion euros to the French arms industry between 2014 and 2017 (Credits: Dassault Aviation) The visit to Paris of the new Egyptian Defense Minister, Mohamed Ahmed Zaki, clarified a number of misunderstandings between the two countries. The sale of additional Rafale becomes a hot topic again. After the cold snap between Paris and Cairo at the beginning of the year, relations have returned to normal between the two countries in the field of armaments. Paris has raised a number of questions from Egyptians, including those concerning the blocking by the United States of the export of Scalp cruise missile and certain components on Rafale equipment (ITAR regulations) to protect Israel. Washington has pledged to maintain a Tel Aviv Military Qualification Military Edge (QME) over their potential adversaries. Despite this axiom of American foreign policy, Emmanuel Macron's visit to the United States at the end of April was not in vain. According to concordant sources, the file Scalp and Rafale was then discussed in the secret of discussions between the two presidents by the French side. As a result, licenses have recently been granted to export the Rafale PODs, ITAR's target designation nacelle, to Egypt, according to our information. In parallel, France has undertaken a long work of disunication of the Scalp missile, which will take at least several months to avoid future inconvenience with ITAR. Especially since this regulation can also be used in a "mercantile" way by the United States, one explains in the entourage of the Minister of the Armies, Florence Parly, fully aware of this file. At the Hotel de Brienne, Florence Parly and her American counterpart, US Secretary of Defense James Mattis, are reported to have some personal relations to resolve certain issues. "We have a sympathetic listening because of the excellent relations between France and the United States," says one. Visit of the Egyptian Minister of Defense French insurance has been well received by Cairo. Since the negotiations on the sale of 24 Rafale has resumed and could conclude "quickly", says one at La Tribune.Moreover, Tuesday's visit to Paris of the new Egyptian Minister of Defense, Mohamed Ahmed Zaki, a very, very close to President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, has made progress on a number of issues. In addition to the 24 Rafale, Cairo is very interested in purchasing 30 armed Patroller (Safran) drones. The Egyptian military is demanding a test campaign in Egypt. In addition, they showed interest in the Cougar helicopter (Airbus Helicopters) for their navy. On the other hand, negotiations on the sale of two additional Gowind corvettes (5 and 6) are stalled, the Egyptians finding maintenance and prices too high. Business as usual ... Since 2014, Egypt has been modernizing its armed forces with the support of France.France is committed to providing new equipment, in particular to the air force (24 Rafale, a military telecom satellite) and to the navy (four corvettes Gowind, one FREMM, two BPC). This represented seven billion euros in contracts for the French arms industry between 2014 and 2017. https://www.latribune.fr/entreprise...uveau-sur-la-meme-longueur-d-onde-784460.html