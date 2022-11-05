Hamartia Antidote
ELITE MEMBER
- Nov 17, 2013
- 29,744
- 28
- Country
-
- Location
-
Arm processors will become mainstream for Windows in 2024 - Qualcomm CEO
Qualcomm's CEO says interest in Arm chips is growing from PC vendors, though they have a long way to go to challenge x86's dominance.
techmonitor.ai
Arm-based processors will be widely available to power Windows PCs by 2024, predicts Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon, citing the innovations his company has made in adding advanced AI features to its Snapdragon silicon. Speaking on Qualcomm’s latest earnings call earlier today, Amon made no mention of the lawsuit with Arm over the licensing of its IP which has put the two long-time partners at loggerheads.
“We expect to see an inflection point in Windows on Snapdragon PCs in 2024,” he said during a call with analysts, adding that this is due to a “significant number of design wins to date” when it comes to the use of Snapdragon on Windows-based PCs.
Unlike Apple, which is using its own Arm-based processors to power its Macbook computers, Arm chips have yet to be as widely adopted by the Windows vendors, which typically deploy silicon running on Intel’s x86 architecture, but this is starting to change.
Qualcomm’s Arm-based chips are normally used in mobile devices, but earlier this year Lenovo produced its first ThinkPad powered by a Snapdragon chip running Windows. The Lenovo X13 includes a Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 chip, thought to be the first time a Qualcomm processor has been used in a commercial windows laptop.
Amon didn’t elaborate on plans for Windows-based Arm machines, or give any indication of any vendors looking to offer it as a product, just that it will be more widespread from 2024.