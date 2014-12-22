/ Register

  Tuesday, August 21, 2018

ARJ21 news & updates

Discussion in 'Chinese Defence Forum' started by Beast, Dec 22, 2014.

  Dec 22, 2014 #1
    Beast

    Beast ELITE MEMBER

    ARJ21.jpg

    Flightglobal Login

    It just needs the China FAA approval and it will be eligible to fly in China. As for overseas flight that included US or North America, shall not be a problem since China also standardise their requirement with US FAA that means passing their requirement is just a matter of procedure.

    Very sure ARJ21 is ready to enter service in early 2015. COMAC needs to increase the production of ARJ21, they expected to produce 5-8 ARJ21 in 2015. That is too little consider C919 will enter service in 2018, once C919 enter service. ARJ21 sales will be badly affected.
     
  Dec 22, 2014 #2
    acetophenol

    acetophenol SENIOR MEMBER

    Congrats!

    [​IMG]
     
  Dec 22, 2014 #3
    JSCh

    JSCh SENIOR MEMBER

    Sina Visitor System
    11月30日深夜，C919大型客机顺利完成机身成龙，并转架至翼身对接工位，圆满实现第一阶段结构总装攻坚目标。感谢现场团队各位的努力与拼搏[​IMG][​IMG][​IMG][​IMG]

    Meanwhile, on 30 Nov 2014, around midnight, the first C919 completed assembly of main fuselage, the wing is next.

    [​IMG]


    [​IMG]


    [​IMG]


    [​IMG]


    [​IMG]
     
  Dec 22, 2014 #4
    cirr

    cirr ELITE MEMBER

    Looking good。:cheers:
     
  Dec 22, 2014 #5
    onebyone

    onebyone SENIOR MEMBER

    Congrats!
     
  Dec 22, 2014 #6
    Beast

    Beast ELITE MEMBER

    C919 looks going to be moving faster than thought. First flight date may even be earlier than end of 2015.
     
  Dec 27, 2014 #7
    JSCh

    JSCh SENIOR MEMBER

    Sina Visitor System
    2014年12月26日21时21分，ARJ21-700飞机型号合格审定委员会（TCB）最终会议决议：同意颁发ARJ21-700飞机型号合格证（TC）！[​IMG]接下来就是生产许可证（PC）和适航证（AC）了~

    On 26-12-2014 21:21, ARJ-21 officially passed type certification :cheers:. Next is production certification and then airworthiness certification.

    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
     
  Dec 30, 2014 #8
    JSCh

    JSCh SENIOR MEMBER

    165740tgqp20ckzqxxpx2y[1].jpg
     
  Dec 31, 2014 #9
    Beast

    Beast ELITE MEMBER

    Short history of ARJ-21 from zero to official certify to fly in China by China aviation authority who set the same standard as FAA.


    Officially received certify to fly in China
     
  Jan 3, 2015 #10
    Beast

    Beast ELITE MEMBER

    First unofficial commercial flight from shanghai to Beijing in ARJ-21 with all the AVIC commercial VIP attending ceremony of receiving China FAA certificate.
     
  Jan 3, 2015 #11
    onebyone

    onebyone SENIOR MEMBER

    :welcome::welcome::china::china::china::china::china::china::sleep:
     
  Jan 3, 2015 #12
    kuge

    kuge FULL MEMBER

    Hi could someone tell what had happened to failed Y-10 many many years ago?
    why y-10 not being leverage to build arj-21 much sooner? thanks
     
  Jan 3, 2015 #13
    Beast

    Beast ELITE MEMBER

    Outdated technology. Modern passenger aircraft is all about low cost operating(less engine, less fuel, longer interval before overhaul) and environmental friendly(low noise and carbon emission).

    Y-10 with 4 turbojet will be very fuel thirsty and the main body made with heavier all metal material will be high maintenance and non fuel efficient.

    Plus ARJ-21 is designed to pass even US FAA which is very demanding test for a reliable and sturdy modern commercial jet.
    Y-10 with old technology and old material will barely even pass 10% of the FAA criteria.

    China's First Modern Airliner Is Finally Here - Business Insider

    According to Aviation Week, the first two production jets will be delivered to Chengdu Airlines in April or May of 2015.
     
  Jan 3, 2015 #14
    Hindustani78

    Hindustani78 ELITE MEMBER

    China's first indigenous passenger jet set to fly | Business Standard News
    December 30, 2014

    China's first domestically produced regional passenger jet model was today officially certified for flying after completing a total of 300 ground examinations and over 1,141 hours of test flights.

    The ARJ21-700 won the certificate after a series of examinations by the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) using the country's airworthiness standards.

    The Advanced Regional Jet for the 21st Century (ARJ21), is a type of regional airliner designed and manufactured by the Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC).

    There are 78 seats in a dual-class configuration and 90 seats in a full economy class configuration.

    Its economic life is designed to be 60,000 flying hours or 20 calendar years, state-run Xinhua News Agency reported.

    The first ARJ21-700 jet was designed and manufactured between 2003 and 2007 and made its first test flight in November 2008.

    Since then, the jet has completed over 5,000 hours of test flights.

    After the CAAC started the jet's certification process in 2012, a total of 300 ground examinations and over 1,141 hours of test flights were carried out, the CAAC said.

    "Certification is not end of the process," said Luo Ronghuai, vice president of COMAC and also head of the ARJ21 project.

    "There must be a period for improving the model's design, systems and operations before its entry into the market," Luo said.

    The jet will still need to gain brand recognition and market share in order to be a success, and eventually it must be able to bring profits to the airlines that use it, he said.

    The jet currently has 278 orders, the report said.

    China is currently trying to bring out a major civil aircraft of its own considering that its civil airline sector is poised for a major expansion.

    An earlier report by Boeing said China's civil aviation fleet was expected to triple to 6,450 aircraft over the next two decades and Chinese airlines were projected to grow faster in the international market than in the domestic sector.

    China will need 5,580 new aircraft valued at USD 780 billion during the period, Boeing said in its market outlook.

    Chinese market is dominated by planes from Boeing and Airbus both of whom have manufacturing facilities in China.

    COMAC itself has entered into an agreement with Brazilian Bombardier for long term cooperation to develop commercial aircraft.
     
  Jan 4, 2015 #15
    kuge

    kuge FULL MEMBER

    i know that..i m asking why y-10 failed to develop at that time when otherwise china would have commercial aircrafts much earlier than today?
     
