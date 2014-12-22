ARJ21 news & updates

Flightglobal Login It just needs the China FAA approval and it will be eligible to fly in China. As for overseas flight that included US or North America, shall not be a problem since China also standardise their requirement with US FAA that means passing their requirement is just a matter of procedure. Very sure ARJ21 is ready to enter service in early 2015. COMAC needs to increase the production of ARJ21, they expected to produce 5-8 ARJ21 in 2015. That is too little consider C919 will enter service in 2018, once C919 enter service. ARJ21 sales will be badly affected.