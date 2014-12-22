ARJ21 news & updates

According to Aviation Week, the first two production jets will be delivered to Chengdu Airlines in April or May of 2015.

Outdated technology. Modern passenger aircraft is all about low cost operating(less engine, less fuel, longer interval before overhaul) and environmental friendly(low noise and carbon emission).Y-10 with 4 turbojet will be very fuel thirsty and the main body made with heavier all metal material will be high maintenance and non fuel efficient.Plus ARJ-21 is designed to pass even US FAA which is very demanding test for a reliable and sturdy modern commercial jet.Y-10 with old technology and old material will barely even pass 10% of the FAA criteria.