hat started with the Air Force's Thunderbirds flying over their hometown of Las Vegas in a show of support for those on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic, has spread across the nation. Although the Thunderbirds and Blue Angels have gotten the most attention with their massive 12 ship, twin-formation flyovers, flying units throughout the country are doing the same with a wide mix of aircraft, from jet trainers to B-2 bombers . Air Force airpower based in Arizona, namely F-16 and F-35 fighters from Luke Air Force Base's 56th Fighter Wing, along with a KC-135 tanker from the 161st Air Refueling Wing based out of Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, executed what just may be the biggest 'hold my beer' moment imaginable by putting an absolutely massive formation into the air that included 15 core aircraft, with as many as 18 being involved for portions of the flight.