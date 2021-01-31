Arif Aajakia Human Rights activist or a propagandist?

hussain0216 said: Yaar the dude is a nutcase like the Tarek Fatah guy



These people are deluded retards Click to expand...

They are not deluded, they are Pakistani expat living in western countries and aspire to become the leaders of their community but instead were shun off and rediculed by people resulting their anger toward their community and what better way to get back to an expat community than to start bad mouthing their country.When all this is happening they are approached by Indians and received a job offer. So, this is their job, they are given a task which alligns with their vengeful goals and they are working on it. Best way to get them to fail in their task is by not clicking on their videos but Pakistanis have to click on every video if title says JF-17.