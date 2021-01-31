What's new

Arif Aajakia Human Rights activist or a propagandist?

TheSnakeEatingMarkhur

TheSnakeEatingMarkhur

FULL MEMBER
Dec 26, 2018
1,391
0
1,304
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
So I found this video of his where he was making fun of JF17 but whats more funny is he quoted fake news from dawn in the video and other propaganda BS but...


But what was more surprising is that he openly put "Part of Srivastva group" at the end of his videos.. checked only 2 and found at the end of both of these..

What more proof do people need to expose him ?
Screenshot_20210131-001735_YouTube.jpg


Screenshot_20210131-001942_YouTube.jpg
 
FuturePAF

FuturePAF

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 17, 2014
3,503
18
4,237
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
TheSnakeEatingMarkhur said:
So I found this video of his where he was making fun of JF17 but whats more funny is he quoted fake news from dawn in the video and other propaganda BS but...


But what was more surprising is that he openly put "Part of Srivastva group" at the end of his videos.. checked only 2 and found at the end of both of these..

What more proof do people need to expose him ?
View attachment 712058

View attachment 712059
Click to expand...
Good catch
 
FuturePAF

FuturePAF

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 17, 2014
3,503
18
4,237
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
TheSnakeEatingMarkhur said:
Yes they are nutc@ses and deluded ret@rds but they are causing a lot of damage to Pakistan for money and we need something like Bozkurtlar to hunt these b@stards down
Click to expand...
what you did neutralizes this guy’s propaganda. Bravo. Just need to add his channel to an addendum of the report of the EUDISINFO Lab, as a connected party.

If you can tie it to a enemy disinformation campaign, then all will know he is a paid spammer. No need to bother with what he says, he is exposed. His words can’t hurt Pakistan because his credibility has been shown to be suspect.
 
X

xyxmt

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 27, 2012
21,931
-5
19,539
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
hussain0216 said:
Yaar the dude is a nutcase like the Tarek Fatah guy

These people are deluded retards
Click to expand...
They are not deluded, they are Pakistani expat living in western countries and aspire to become the leaders of their community but instead were shun off and rediculed by people resulting their anger toward their community and what better way to get back to an expat community than to start bad mouthing their country.

When all this is happening they are approached by Indians and received a job offer. So, this is their job, they are given a task which alligns with their vengeful goals and they are working on it. Best way to get them to fail in their task is by not clicking on their videos but Pakistanis have to click on every video if title says JF-17.
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom