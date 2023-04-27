What's new

Argentina to pay for Chinese imports in yuan rather than US dollars

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
57,493
-24
99,088
Country
China
Location
China

Argentina to pay for Chinese imports in yuan rather than US dollars​

Wang Qingchu
12:54 UTC+8, 2023-04-27

Argentina will pay for imports from China in yuan instead of US dollars for settlement, the country's Economy Minister Sergio Massa said at a press conference on April 26, noting that the move signifies stronger bilateral trade ties, China Central Television reported on Thursday.

After reaching the agreement with various companies, Argentina will use the yuan for imports from China worth about US$1.04 billion this month, accelerating imports from China in the next few months as the move is expected to increase efficiency by reducing authorization time.

Starting from May, Argentina is expected to use the yuan for imports from China worth US$790 million to US$1 billion.

Using yuan for settlement not only helps to strengthen international reserves but also facilitates bilateral trade and brings greater flexibility, Massa said.

Chinese Ambassador to Argentina Zou Xiaoli said that strengthening economic and trade cooperation between China and Argentina is an important part of the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries and acknowledged the exchange as having "great potential" for both.

China supports Argentina's efforts to maintain economic and financial stability, as reflected in the joint statement issued during President Alberto Fernández's visit to China last year, Zhou added.

At the beginning of this year, the Central Bank of Argentina stated that Argentina and China had officially expanded their currency swap agreement, strengthening Argentina's existing 130-billion-yuan (US$19.5 billion) foreign exchange reserve and activating a 35-billion-yuan disposable amount.

www.shine.cn

Argentina to pay for Chinese imports in yuan rather than US dollars

After reaching the agreement with various companies, Argentina will use the yuan for imports from Ch
www.shine.cn www.shine.cn
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
Argentina seeks BRICS entry with China and Brazil meetings
Replies
3
Views
131
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Argentina and China formalize currency swap deal
Replies
0
Views
269
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Hamartia Antidote
SCMP: China-Russia trade surge lifts yuan use, but Russians would ‘give right arm’ for US dollars
Replies
0
Views
318
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
beijingwalker
Brazil, China strike trade deal agreement to ditch US dollar
2
Replies
15
Views
592
SaadH
S
beijingwalker
Pakistan Drops US Dollar, Euro To Trade With China In RMB Yuan
Replies
11
Views
339
Trango Towers
Trango Towers

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom