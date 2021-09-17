What's new

Argentina Rejects American, Russian & Indian Jets Selects JF-17

Windjammer

Windjammer

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 9, 2009
37,540
170
134,182
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Argentina allocates 664M for JF-17 Block III purchase in FY2022


PorGASTÓN DUBOIS
-
16/09/2021
1631877637082.png



Yesterday, the draft budget for fiscal year 2022 was presented to the National Congress, which includes a request of US$ 664 million for the acquisition of JF-17 Thunder Block III fighters.

Thus, it is now clear which is the choice of the Argentine Air Force (FAA) for its next supersonic fighter, discarding the offers from Russia, USA and India.


JF-17 Block III presupuesto 2022

The budget requested would be enough for the purchase of 12 JF-17 Thunder in its latest and most modern standard, taking into account the rumored price of 50 million per unit (which the Government would have tried to lower). Also, within this U$S 664 million, 20 million are contemplated for the repair and modernization of the runways and infrastructure that would host the new aircrafts.

So far, this is the clearest sign in favor of the Chinese option, which evidences the Air Force’s firm intention to complete the purchase as soon as possible. However, no one can claim victory yet. Until the contract is signed and the first funds are disbursed, there may still be counter-offers from other countries.

JF-17 Block III
First prototype of the JF-17 Thunder Block III, the one that the Argentine Air Force desires.

And it should also be remembered that in 2015, during Agustín Rossi’s first term as Argentina’s Minister of Defense, a budget of U$D 360 million had been authorized for the purchase of 14 IAI Kfir, which was then frozen in view of the imminent change of government. And finally, the administration of President Mauricio Macri decided to dismiss the acquisition of the Israeli fighters.

Therefore, the presence of the Thunder in the 2022 budget should be taken only as a purchase intention (a serious and firm indication, that’s for sure), and not as a deal already closed. One cannot underestimate the current economic and political situation in the country, in which the incorporation of modern weapon systems may not be seen as a priority.

www.aviacionline.com

Argentina allocates 664M for JF-17 Block III purchase in FY2022

Yesterday, the draft budget for fiscal year 2022 was presented to the National Congress, which includes a request of US$ 664 million for the acquisition of JF-1
www.aviacionline.com www.aviacionline.com
 
hussain0216

hussain0216

ELITE MEMBER
May 29, 2012
17,019
-21
24,263
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Nigeria wants upto 40 JF17s

Iraq is now receiving it's Super Mushaqs and I believe talks for JF17 are now in final stages

12 for Argentina (probably initial purchase)

Multiple other countries in discussion too
 
Wood

Wood

FULL MEMBER
Mar 30, 2013
832
0
622
Country
India
Location
Canada
China and Pakistan have done exceedingly well with JF -17 block III export. Bigger export players like US and Russia have ignored the light weight export jet potential at their own loss.

I wonder if it would be viable for US to build and market a low cost variant of the fabled F-16! Countries like Argentina would obviously stay away for US equipment for obvious political reasons, but some African countries would certainly find the prospect appealing. :-)
 
FuturePAF

FuturePAF

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 17, 2014
5,626
20
6,680
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Reichsmarschall said:
Let's not celebrate too early.
Wait for official confirmation and uske baad phulll party sharty 🎉🎉🎉
Click to expand...
Even if officially confirmed, we should wait till the contract is signed and at least one plane is delivered. Look at how Australia pulled out of the deal with France. At least it will only be, presumably, a few years before the first JF-17 Block 3 could land in Argentina.

but overall a positive development for PAC, getting another customer. Hopefully this converts to Malaysia also picking the JF-17
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 7, Members: 4, Guests: 3)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom