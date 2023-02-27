What's new

Argentina foreign minister arrives in Dhaka

www.thedailystar.net

Argentina foreign minister arrives in Dhaka

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen received him at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport around 8:00am
www.thedailystar.net www.thedailystar.net

Argentina foreign minister arrives in Dhaka​

Santiago Andrés Cafiero will open the Argentine Embassy in Dhaka today -- a sign of deepening bilateral relationship with Bangladesh

Mon Feb 27, 2023 09:31 AM Last update on: Mon Feb 27, 2023 11:27 AM

1677497064617.png


Santiago Andrés Cafiero, Argentina's minister of foreign affairs, international trade, and worship arrived in Dhaka today on a three-day visit.
This is the first visit by an Argentine foreign minister to Bangladesh.

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen received him at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport around 8:00 am.​

Cafiero will open the Argentine Embassy in Dhaka today -- a sign of a deepening bilateral relationship with Bangladesh.

He made the announcement of opening the embassy during the FIFA World Cup last year when lots of Bangladeshis celebrated the victory of the Argentina football team.

www.thedailystar.net

Argentine foreign minister to hold talks with Momen tomorrow

Argentine Foreign Affairs Minister Santiago Andres Cafiero is scheduled to arrive in Dhaka on a two-day visit tomorrow morning to discuss trade and investment issues apart from a formal announcement over reopening of its embassy in Dhaka.
www.thedailystar.net www.thedailystar.net
 
is this the first example we've seen of relationship between two countries blossoming like this? Purely off of a combination of social media viral memes and sports craze?
Either way, very cute. Just goes to show the crazy influence soft power can have
 

