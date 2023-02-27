Argentina foreign minister arrives in Dhaka Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen received him at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport around 8:00am

Argentine foreign minister to hold talks with Momen tomorrow Argentine Foreign Affairs Minister Santiago Andres Cafiero is scheduled to arrive in Dhaka on a two-day visit tomorrow morning to discuss trade and investment issues apart from a formal announcement over reopening of its embassy in Dhaka.

Santiago Andrés Cafiero will open the Argentine Embassy in Dhaka today -- a sign of deepening bilateral relationship with Bangladesh. This is the first visit by an Argentine foreign minister to Bangladesh. Cafiero will open the Argentine Embassy in Dhaka today -- a sign of a deepening bilateral relationship with Bangladesh. He made the announcement of opening the embassy during the FIFA World Cup last year when lots of Bangladeshis celebrated the victory of the Argentina football team.