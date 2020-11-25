What's new

Argentina football legend Diego Maradona dies at 60

Argentina football legend Diego Maradona dies at 60
ESPN11:32 AM ET1 Minute Read
Diego Maradona in action for Argentina at the 1986 World Cup.Getty
Argentina legend Diego Maradona has died at the age of 60, Matias Morla, Maradona's longtime agent, confirmed to EFE.




The World Cup winner was recently hospitalised and underwent brain surgery and was released on Nov. 11.
The Argentine Football Association released a statement, through its president Claudio Tapia, saying it "expresses its deepest pain at the death of our legend, Diego Armando Maradona. You'll always be in our hearts."
Maradona won the 1986 World Cup with Argentina and played for Barcelona at club level as well as Napoli, whom he helped lead to the Serie A title.

Argentina football star Madonna have died.
 
Its all because of drugs. Cocaine ruined his career now took his life.
 
What a legendary footballer, one of the greatest in the sport. Rest in peace, Diego Armando Maradona.
what else 2020 is gonna bring upon us:sniper:
 
What a coincident, Indonesia football legend (striker) also passed away just Yesterday. He passed away right after he made his last goal during friendly match with his friend. He played in Japanese league during his prime.

Ricky Yakob. Innalillahi wainnailaihi Rojiun

1606308463124.png
 
