ARES TYPE 55 Fast attack craft for Iraq

ARES 55 SAT SPECIAL OPERATIONS SUPPORT & FAST ATTACK CRAFT​

TECHNICAL DETAILS​

Length Overall 17.20 m Beam 4.10 m Hull Draught 1.00 m Max Speed 45+ Knots Main Propulsion System 2 x Diesel Engines & Waterjets Construction Material Marine Grade Aluminum Classification IACS

ARES 55 SAT Special Operations Support and Fast Attack Craft is designed and engineered for Special Forces insertion and extraction, as well as fast attack, surveillance and patrolling missions. The craft is equipped with an auto-stabilized remote-controlled naval weapon system to provide versatile firepower that can be adapted to a wide variety of potential scenarios. The vessel has a suite of naval communications equipment, electro-optic (E/O) sensors and X-Band Naval Radar. It is equipped with a RHIB boat for multi mission capability such as boarding and interception.