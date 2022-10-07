What's new

ARES TYPE 55 Fast attack craft for Iraq

dBSPL

dBSPL

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 2, 2018
6,438
26
15,896
Country
Turkey
Location
Turkey

ARES 55 SAT SPECIAL OPERATIONS SUPPORT & FAST ATTACK CRAFT​

ARES 55 SAT Special Operations Support and Fast Attack Craft is designed and engineered for Special Forces insertion and extraction, as well as fast attack, surveillance and patrolling missions. The craft is equipped with an auto-stabilized remote-controlled naval weapon system to provide versatile firepower that can be adapted to a wide variety of potential scenarios. The vessel has a suite of naval communications equipment, electro-optic (E/O) sensors and X-Band Naval Radar. It is equipped with a RHIB boat for multi mission capability such as boarding and interception.

02.jpg


TECHNICAL DETAILS​

Length Overall17.20 m
Beam4.10 m
Hull Draught1.00 m
Max Speed45+ Knots
Main Propulsion System2 x Diesel Engines & Waterjets
Construction MaterialMarine Grade Aluminum
ClassificationIACS
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Zarvan
Turkey to start construction of Fast Attack Craft 55 prototype
Replies
5
Views
893
dBSPL
dBSPL
The SC
Morocco is negotiating with Turkey to buy 7 fast attack ships and a corvette
Replies
10
Views
2K
Qutb-ud-din-Aibak
Qutb-ud-din-Aibak
Zarvan
Philippine Navy christens two fast patrol crafts
Replies
0
Views
285
Zarvan
Zarvan
Zarvan
Qatar signs deal with Ares Shipyard for 3 fast interceptor craft
Replies
3
Views
871
Gomig-21
Gomig-21
beijingwalker
China’s 3rd Type 075 LHD Anhui 安徽 Commissioned With PLAN
2 3
Replies
30
Views
699
DF41
DF41

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom