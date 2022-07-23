Are you speechless now ?

I mean
Who isn't?
Mass protests -check
Election results - 16 out of 20 PTI, PMLn only won 2 seats
Public opinion Polls - check
In any sane country this alone would result in change
Cause Pakistan was built on DHA land and Generals have a stay order.I think Establishment should come in open and disclose this backdoor conspiracy. Why all corrupts are forgiven but one honest man and patriot is not suitable for establishment to lead the nation.
Even before watching this video I knew army is behind this pressure on ch shujaat. Zardari is just a messenger and face of Mir Bajwa, he alone can't do anything. That's how zardari completed his 5 year term as a president by allowing Gen kiyani and his brothers to loot nations money without any restriction. Brothers of Gen Kiyani got so rich one of them even bought a property in Australia.
Establishment in action again