Are you speechless now ?

I mean

Who isn't?
Mass protests -check
Election results - 16 out of 20 PTI, PMLn only won 2 seats
Public opinion Polls - check

In any sane country this alone would result in change

So yes

We as a nation are beyond speechless
 
I think Establishment should come in open and disclose this backdoor conspiracy. Why all corrupts are forgiven but one honest man and patriot is not suitable for establishment to lead the nation.
 
Establishment in action again
Even before watching this video I knew army is behind this pressure on ch shujaat. Zardari is just a messenger and face of Mir Bajwa, he alone can't do anything. That's how zardari completed his 5 year term as a president by allowing Gen kiyani and his brothers to loot nations money without any restriction. Brothers of Gen Kiyani got so rich one of them even bought a property in Australia.
 
