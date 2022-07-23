Are you speechless now ?

HAIDER said:

Even before watching this video I knew army is behind this pressure on ch shujaat. Zardari is just a messenger and face of Mir Bajwa, he alone can't do anything. That's how zardari completed his 5 year term as a president by allowing Gen kiyani and his brothers to loot nations money without any restriction. Brothers of Gen Kiyani got so rich one of them even bought a property in Australia.