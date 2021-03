PanzerKiel said: What if...

Two years back, instead of 27 Feb, it might have been 23 March.... All planes which ultimately participated in the strike package were part of the parade, fully loaded.... Once they flew across the dias, they deployed as per a preconceived plan, straight from parade avenue towards their targets... Its alot of aircraft which participate in this parade.... Gives a reason to PAF to justify this big concentration of aircraft in North Pakistan...



Would have been a hell of a story....

Salam,Interesting idea but I think element of surprise would have been lost. The loadout would have alerted the enemy and made it evident that the "Real Mission" is not the fly-past.I actually had the opportunity to witness the parade back in 2019 from the stands of the parade avenue. The stars of the show undoubtedly were the displays by our Thunder and the The Solo Turk. Also, the marching of the Saudi contingent was a bit hilarious. Azerbaijanis were cool though!