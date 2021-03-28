Are you already vaccinated against COVID-19?
tell about your vaccination experience.
about side effects or any other fear of vaccination you feel.
which vaccine you got.
from where and did you pay for it?
start from me
i already got two shots of Chinese vaccine free of cost from a government facility.
so far showing no side affects.
i was worried maybe it will trigger my very old skin problem but still no effect on skin.
