darksider

darksider

FULL MEMBER
May 13, 2014
1,828
1
2,427
Country
Pakistan
Location
Bahrain
Are you already vaccinated against COVID-19?
tell about your vaccination experience.
about side effects or any other fear of vaccination you feel.
which vaccine you got.
from where and did you pay for it?
start from me
i already got two shots of Chinese vaccine free of cost from a government facility.
so far showing no side affects.
i was worried maybe it will trigger my very old skin problem but still no effect on skin.
 
UKBengali

ELITE MEMBER
May 29, 2011
17,508
7
21,251
Country
Bangladesh
Location
United Kingdom
No as I am under 65, slim and healthy and so feel I have no need of any new vaccines with little safety data.
 
Indos

Indos

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Jul 25, 2013
11,511
22
15,793
Country
Indonesia
Location
Indonesia
Not yet, but three of my families, AlhamduliLLAH, have taken 2 dose of Sinovac vaccine with no side effect. It is because 2 of them are medical doctors and the only family members which is considered old who is my mother has also taken two dose of Sinovac with no side effect (has been 1 month since she got second vaccine job).

All are free of charge.
 
DalalErMaNodi

DalalErMaNodi

SENIOR MEMBER
May 12, 2020
4,827
6
7,553
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Kuwait
Not yet haven't decided whether I will register for it... Pfizer one over here btw... did register for my mom although she isn't all that old.. helps to be safe.
Indos said:
Not yet, but three of my families, AlhamduliLLAH, have taken 2 dose of Sinovac vaccine with no side effect. It is because 2 of them are medical doctors and the only family members which is considered old who is my mother has also taken two dose of Sinovac with no side effect (has been 1 month since she got second vaccine job).

All are free of charge.
Click to expand...

Any soreness or stiff arm after taking the vaccine ? asking about your mother.
 
Maarkhoor

Maarkhoor

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 24, 2015
16,199
42
27,020
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
darksider said:
Are you already vaccinated against COVID-19?
tell about your vaccination experience.
about side effects or any other fear of vaccination you feel.
which vaccine you got.
from where and did you pay for it?
start from me
i already got two shots of Chinese vaccine free of cost from a government facility.
so far showing no sife affects.
i was worried mayne it will trigger my very old skin problem but still no effect on skin.
Click to expand...
Sinopharm 02 doses completed with no side effects.
 
vishwambhar

vishwambhar

FULL MEMBER
Jan 22, 2020
1,412
-18
1,043
Country
India
Location
India
I was about to get vaccine but since myself I was Corona positive last month and recovered my Dr advised me not to take vaccine for next 3 months.... As per him I have enough immunity as of now for 3 to 4 months....
 
Musings

Musings

FULL MEMBER
May 14, 2020
595
0
3,653
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
I guess im lucky. Had both doses of the Pfizer vaccine. First in Jan where i got slight pain in the arm and then the sweats overnight. Second dose in April - slight pain in arm and then felt bad - got the shakes overnight but felt better after 24 hours. Im hearing we may get a top up in September or October - lets wait and see.
 
Maarkhoor

Maarkhoor

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 24, 2015
16,199
42
27,020
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
vishwambhar said:
I was about to get vaccine but since myself I was Corona positive last month and recovered my Dr advised me not to take vaccine for next 3 months.... As per him I have enough immunity as of now for 3 to 4 months....
Click to expand...
Your doctor advised you correctly but situation in India indicates that you might get Crona again after 3 months so eventually you never need vaccines at all, got infected and continuously got immunity for free.

:lol:
 
KAL-EL

KAL-EL

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Jun 2, 2013
5,823
7
8,593
Country
United States
Location
United States
I chose yes, but I’ve only had the first Pfizer shot. Will be getting my second next week.

Shot was done in the United States, at no cost with no side effects
 
darksider

darksider

FULL MEMBER
May 13, 2014
1,828
1
2,427
Country
Pakistan
Location
Bahrain
guys what you think about the claim that vaccinated people will die in two years?
i know many refute this claim but i feel lilte fear in my heart when i first heard about it.
Even i believe its not true.
 
darksider

darksider

FULL MEMBER
May 13, 2014
1,828
1
2,427
Country
Pakistan
Location
Bahrain
Indos said:
No, AlhamduliLLAH no side effect, just normal, despite she has had two stroke and need to take many medicines every day since that time
Click to expand...
my mother also already got two shots and there are no side effects.
she got frightened when she hear about vaccinated people will die in two years and tried to stop from vaccination.
 
