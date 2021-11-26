'Are wedding halls and cinemas for defence?' CJP grills govt official over military land's commerical use

Usually, armed forces personnel bachelor/families also reside in the cantonments, so limited shopping facilities must be allowed, PAF cinema at Chaklala base (present Nur Khan) is there since the decade of the 50s. Those who do not have knowledge about such amenities in cantonments should refrain from knee-jerk reactions. Armed forces personnel are human beings like civilians in the first place.

In Pakistan, whenever a calamity/major accident/drownings hit, whole Pakistan used to call armed forces, but usually opposes their rights for living in their own colonies. What are Airport Employees Housing Society/Judicial Town/PIA Employees housing society just Google and there are such mushroomed societies everywhere in Pakistan? Seems there is something not well with those who oppose only DHA.

Wedding halls are the latest consideration. Well, armed forces should respect honourable judge's remarks and remove such places, they could use the armed forces messes/halls by paying the subsidised amount for their personal functions, those will be far better places than commercial wedding halls.