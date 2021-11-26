What's new

'Are wedding halls and cinemas for defence?' CJP grills govt official over military land's commerical use

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed on Friday grilled the defence secretary over commercial use of military land, asking whether structures like cinemas and wedding halls were built for defence purposes.
A three-judge bench headed by the chief justice and comprising Justice Qazi Mohammad Amin Ahmed and Justice Ijazul Ahsan was hearing the issue of military lands being used for commercial purposes at the Supreme Court's Karachi registry.

The CJP questioned Defence Secretary retired Lt Gen Mian Mohammad Hilal Hussain about the activities being conducted on military lands. "This land was given to you for strategic and defence [purposes and yet] you have started commercial activities on it," he said. "Were wedding halls, cinemas and housing societies built for defence purposes?" CJP Ahmed asked.

He remarked that all Askari housing projects had been built on cantonment lands. "We have decided that this will not happen again," the defence secretary said, adding that the construction of housing societies and commercial use of military land would be checked and stopped. At this, Justice Amin asked Hussain how that would be made possible and where the process would start. The judge asked him to provide a written explanation.

The chief justice commented that colonels and majors were acting like kings. "What the colonels and majors desire, happens," he said. "Go and tell all the chiefs [of the armed forces] that the land meant for defence purposes will not be used for commercial objectives. Go to all the military cantonments and tell them the land will be used only for strategic purposes," CJP Ahmed ordered the defence secretary.

He also said that commercial activities were underway at Masroor Base and Faisal Base and tall buildings had been erected when orders were given to remove signboards. The bench asked Hussain whether he had a written report regarding the matter, at which the secretary requested more time to submit the same. The court adjourned the hearing until November 30, saying it would take place in Islamabad and also ordered that a written report be submitted.

While hearing the case on Wednesday, the chief justice had stated that the conversion of cantonment land into private land seemed to be in direct contravention of the Cantonment Act, 1924, Cantonment Land Rules, 1937, and various constitutional provisions and the issue needed to be heard and decided by the court. The bench had expressed resentment over director cantonment and military land, Karachi region, Adil Rafi Siddiqui, over such activities within the jurisdiction of cantonment boards and also sought a report from him about a wall being built on the premises of a park in Defence Housing Authority Phase-I.

Hearing on Nasla Tower, Tejori Heights
While conducting hearings on other cases, the chief justice asked Karachi Commissioner Muhammad Iqbal Memon till when the demolition of Karachi's Nasla Tower would be completed. Memon replied that no timeframe could be provided and that 200 labourers were working on the project. The CJP told him to double the labour force and ordered the tower to be demolished within a week and a report to be submitted.

Updates were also provided to the bench about progress in the demolition of the Tejori Heights tower, with a legal representative saying that 60 to 65 per cent of the building had been demolished. He also told the court that files had been recovered from the building's offices and work was underway on providing compensation to the affectees.

good! this is the time to tear down all askaris, DHAs, falcon complexes and whatnot. now is the time to raze all shopping malls and petrol pumps in cantonments down.
 
with a legal representative saying that 60 to 65 per cent of the building had been demolished. He also told the court that files had been recovered from the building's offices and work was underway on providing compensation to the affectees.


Cinemas or other stuff must be stopped in big numbers but as there are military , civilian people , schools and colleges in Cantonments so some stuff must be allowed ( patrol pumpls , wedding hall or few shopping areas even 1 cinema as well as they will go outside cantonment area for this and will cause security issue as well ) ofcourse not DHA's , we live in Peshawar and Peshawar DHA is outside Peshawar cantonment area .
 
They are for use of military personnel and their families.
I didn't know CJP is that stupid.
He is an Honorable Judge of the highest court in Pakistan, It's not like he has any knowledge of the country and her constitution. You on the other hand failed kindergarten where the only qualifications were to sleep and eat, so it's obvious based on your education you are a qualified person to comment on the subject.
 
good! this is the time to tear down all askaris, DHAs, falcon complexes and whatnot. now is the time to raze all shopping malls and petrol pumps in cantonments down.
When pethatic civilians good for nothing wont do sh1t to generate enough revenue then army has to do something to raise money so they can protect the border for useless awam like u.
He is an Honorable Judge of the highest court in Pakistan, It's not like he has any knowledge of the country and her constitution. You on the other hand failed kindergarten where the only qualifications were to sleep and eat, so it's obvious based on your education you are a qualified person to comment on the subject.
The entire judiciary system in pakistan is corrupt to the core. Just because u r educated does not mean u cant be crook.
 
this stupid judge seee everything but can not see ghunda gardi in courts currption in courts . do you guys see this week two videos for wakeel gardi in courts ?
 
He is an Honorable Judge of the highest court in Pakistan, It's not like he has any knowledge of the country and her constitution. You on the other hand failed kindergarten where the only qualifications were to sleep and eat, so it's obvious based on your education you are a qualified person to comment on the subject.
What that idiot judge does not understand is even if they are making money, the will reduce the defence burden.

Instead of training his guns on the corrupt politicians he is focusing on the military.
 
this stupid judge seee everything but can not see ghunda gardi in courts currption in courts . do you guys see this week two videos for wakeel gardi in courts ?
Every institution try to protect themselves. If one want change in judiciary, then the lawmakers need to bring an transparency law or something. But with lawmakers corruption which is heard by judiciary it's an endless circle. And so does the Military
When pethatic civilians good for nothing wont do sh1t to generate enough revenue then army has to do something to raise money so they can protect the border for useless awam like u.


The entire judiciary system in pakistan is corrupt to the core. Just because u r educated does not mean u cant be crook.
Do you actually understand the implications of army running commercial establishments? They are run on defence Lands which they got for free. Now if you want to run a cinema or wedding hall, do you get the land for free?

Your country needs private investments and free competition. If you make a profit, then you would buy another land and build something providing something for the economy. The actions of the military kills competition. And the military employs going by the news in pdf, retired military employees.
 
Usually, armed forces personnel bachelor/families also reside in the cantonments, so limited shopping facilities must be allowed, PAF cinema at Chaklala base (present Nur Khan) is there since the decade of the 50s. Those who do not have knowledge about such amenities in cantonments should refrain from knee-jerk reactions. Armed forces personnel are human beings like civilians in the first place.
In Pakistan, whenever a calamity/major accident/drownings hit, whole Pakistan used to call armed forces, but usually opposes their rights for living in their own colonies. What are Airport Employees Housing Society/Judicial Town/PIA Employees housing society just Google and there are such mushroomed societies everywhere in Pakistan? Seems there is something not well with those who oppose only DHA.
Wedding halls are the latest consideration. Well, armed forces should respect honourable judge's remarks and remove such places, they could use the armed forces messes/halls by paying the subsidised amount for their personal functions, those will be far better places than commercial wedding halls.
 
He is an Honorable Judge of the highest court in Pakistan, It's not like he has any knowledge of the country and her constitution. You on the other hand failed kindergarten where the only qualifications were to sleep and eat, so it's obvious based on your education you are a qualified person to comment on the subject.
If he is so honorable he should spend his time and energy on doing his job, which is providing cheap and quick justice to people of Pakistan.
With 60,000 pending cases in supreme Court alone and over 2 million in the entire judiciary, he is clearly not doing his job.
So you go ahead and sing songs of praise for him, and let me criticise him for good reasons.
 
When pethatic civilians good for nothing wont do sh1t to generate enough revenue then army has to do something to raise money so they can protect the border for useless awam like u.
and a sh!tty good for nothing a-hole like you has run away to US, and is barking from there. army has no mandate to operate businesses, period.
 
