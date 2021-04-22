What's new

Are we ready to face the reality?

Goritoes

Goritoes

FULL MEMBER
Jan 20, 2021
1,248
-1
1,847
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
With the Report which is due in a week to Congress about the UFO, from the Pentagon and with High level of Officials from almost every major technological Giants such as the USA, Russia, China, and the UK it is seen that now the world is about to be face with this question whether we are alone or not, There are many many incidents which now backed by declassified documents.

Here the big question is are we as humans ready to accept and swallow the fact that we are not alone in this universe? What if major world Govts suddenly acknowledges that they have previous contacts with ET's or Aliens, society might go into Panic, and rumors will then become hard to deny, Another major problem is that after these reports from an institution such as the White House, Pentagon it will be hard to deny even for the third world countries, or the countries who are driven by religious ideologies, How will countries like Pakistan, KSA and Iran will handle with this? How will this be taken by the religious scholars and followers of different faiths?

Things are going to get interesting in the coming weeks or months as this report is attracting attention from the world media, sooner or later some of the truth will come out, but the biggest question remains unanswered that how will we as Human being take this big revelation and are we ready for it?
 
Dual Wielder

Dual Wielder

FULL MEMBER
Aug 7, 2019
978
3
2,759
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Goritoes said:
ET's or Aliens, society might go into Panic, and rumors will then become hard to deny, Another major problem is that after these reports from an institution such as the White House, Pentagon it will be hard to deny even for the third world countries, or the countries who are driven by religious ideologies, How will countries like Pakistan, KSA and Iran will handle with this? How will this be taken by the religious scholars and followers of different faiths?
Click to expand...
If its something that cannot be explained by Science then it's probably just Jinns.. and most of the world knows of their existence... don't sweath it just go back to sleep.
 
Mohamed Bin Tughlaq

Mohamed Bin Tughlaq

FULL MEMBER
Dec 26, 2020
1,167
0
1,120
Country
United States
Location
United States
We have never been alone.. The Muslims know this for a certain.. The Jinn has always been here and it is real and not some sort of mythology.. The UFO is one part of the JINN period...

Hack people were being abducted by this thing you call UFO even pre-Muhammad and there is many tales related to them and they have even abducted one of the Sahaba there is recordings about it..

For some this is gonna be big news but not these who always knew.. In other news water is wet
 
Goritoes

Goritoes

FULL MEMBER
Jan 20, 2021
1,248
-1
1,847
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Dual Wielder said:
If its something that cannot be explained by Science then it's probably just Jinns.. and most of the world knows of their existence... don't sweath it just go back to sleep.
Click to expand...
This is one side of the Picture, we can dust this off by calling them Djinns, but Sophisticated Radars, eye-witnessed accounts not from XYZ but trained USN Pilots. But what about the Question of how the world will see this upcoming revelation, How the world reacts and most importantly where will it leave People of Faith?
 
Goritoes

Goritoes

FULL MEMBER
Jan 20, 2021
1,248
-1
1,847
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Just in case anyone wondering, this is USS Omaha and it is one of the most Advance ships that exists today...
1622523509352.png
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 2, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

Raj-Hindustani
  • Locked
  • Poll
Pakistan with religious extremism or progressive Pakistan
Replies
14
Views
483
Foxtrot Alpha
Foxtrot Alpha
HalfMoon
Why India Is Facing Possible U.S. Sanctions
Replies
3
Views
335
siegecrossbow
siegecrossbow
Taimoor Khan
Moral and intellectual bankruptcy of western media.
Replies
0
Views
175
Taimoor Khan
Taimoor Khan
D
Doses of reality The Serum Institute of India aimed to be a major world supplier of COVID-19 vaccines. India's pandemic got in the way.
Replies
0
Views
105
d00od00o
D
muhammadhafeezmalik
EX-Chief ISI Assad Durrani to BBC: military intervention in political affairs is a reality and detrimental to the country
Replies
12
Views
950
Neurath
Neurath

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom