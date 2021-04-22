Are we ready to face the reality?

With the Report which is due in a week to Congress about the UFO, from the Pentagon and with High level of Officials from almost every major technological Giants such as the USA, Russia, China, and the UK it is seen that now the world is about to be face with this question whether we are alone or not, There are many many incidents which now backed by declassified documents.



Here the big question is are we as humans ready to accept and swallow the fact that we are not alone in this universe? What if major world Govts suddenly acknowledges that they have previous contacts with ET's or Aliens, society might go into Panic, and rumors will then become hard to deny, Another major problem is that after these reports from an institution such as the White House, Pentagon it will be hard to deny even for the third world countries, or the countries who are driven by religious ideologies, How will countries like Pakistan, KSA and Iran will handle with this? How will this be taken by the religious scholars and followers of different faiths?



Things are going to get interesting in the coming weeks or months as this report is attracting attention from the world media, sooner or later some of the truth will come out, but the biggest question remains unanswered that how will we as Human being take this big revelation and are we ready for it?