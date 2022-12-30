What's new

Are we in the times of End of Days?

Are we in the times of End of Days?

en.wikipedia.org

Estimates of historical world population - Wikipedia

en.wikipedia.org en.wikipedia.org

1280px-Population_curve.svg.png


Without use religious arguments.
Just only statistical arguments:
Taking our own existence as a one random fact of mankind history.

If you consider all the human people who has existed in the Earth history and randomly you choose one, you likely will pick one from the last decades born, because one thousands years ago (for example) the amount of people that existed was a lot smaller than now.

Well, now imagine that Earth keep with 7-8 bn people one hundred thousands years more.
Then taking our own existence as a random fact of that people, the most likely would be that we will exist thousands years in the future instead than now.

But if world population suddenly falls drop in the next decades, then the most likely, taking one random people from all the people that existed and it will exist in this planet, it's to be born in the last decades.

And that it's our case.
 

