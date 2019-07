1. GDP projections are down to 2 % yoY



2. rampant dollar rate hike + interest rate hike has raised prices



3. vehicle prices are now out of reach for middle class. a crappy wagon R is 17 lac after registration



4. just talked to friends in mobilink, telenor, nestle etc. they are laying off and leaning operations



5.lets not even talk about the stock mkt



6. 200 textile mills went on strike today ( it is being dismissed as fake news by PTI club but i HAVE SEEN NO clarification from APTMA yet)

-------------------------------------------





IMRAN KHAN, wtf is going on sir

Click to expand...