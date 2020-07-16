What's new

Are we going back to Musharraf days? Who allowed such negative documentary about Pakistan?

Taimoor Khan

Taimoor Khan

It is getting clear that Pakistan will now be subjected more vigorously to fifth generation warfare in which forigen media will play integral part. Question arise though, after being subjected to this type of warfare for last two decades, have we not bloody learned anything????

Who allowed such non sense to be filmed with such toxic narrative being played in this documentary. ISPR??

When these aholes in power going to learn to enforce Pakistan own narrative and image?
 
