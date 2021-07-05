What's new

Are we close to mRNA super soldier technology?

Tai Hai Chen

Tai Hai Chen

The technology in movie was used to create super soldier which delivers super human protein generated by cell via nasal spray (short lived effects) or injection (long lived effects). mRNA codes super human protein produced at the cellular level, although no DNA is permanently altered. Examples of super soldiers include Thor (not of human species), Thanos (not of human species), Captain America (Steve Rogers), Erich Ludendorff.







H

Han Patriot

Nobody knows the risk with gmo mrna.
 
Tai Hai Chen

Tai Hai Chen

Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

It's inevitable. We already know what mankind will look like in the future.

Screen Shot 2021-07-05 at 8.44.06 PM.jpg
 
