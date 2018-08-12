Are we being unfair to TLP?



Yes no one supports vigilante killing but let's put our emotions aside for a minute and think rationally.



1) Did the Sri Lankan indulge in Blasphemy?



Seems like Yes



2) Did Punjab police take any action against the act of Blasphemy committed by the Sri Lankan?



Seems like No



3) Had Police and Courts acted in time against this act of Blasphemy, what you have been the result?



The punishment would have been similar.



So the main issue here is vigilante justice rather than court delivered justice.