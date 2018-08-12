What's new

Are we being unfair to TLP?

SuvarnaTeja

Oct 7, 2018
Are we being unfair to TLP?

Yes no one supports vigilante killing but let's put our emotions aside for a minute and think rationally.

1) Did the Sri Lankan indulge in Blasphemy?

Seems like Yes

2) Did Punjab police take any action against the act of Blasphemy committed by the Sri Lankan?

Seems like No

3) Had Police and Courts acted in time against this act of Blasphemy, what you have been the result?

The punishment would have been similar.

So the main issue here is vigilante justice rather than court delivered justice.
 
JackTheRipper

JackTheRipper

Oct 17, 2019
Another Labaikya with Fake ID,

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1467125389260640265
 
Trango Towers

Trango Towers

Oct 29, 2016
What blasphemy did he fo? Can you tell me please?
 
