What's new

Are we being censored at PDF

Are we being censored at PDF

  • Yes

    Votes: 4 80.0%

  • No

    Votes: 1 20.0%
  • Total voters
    5
U

UK_PAKISTANI

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Feb 25, 2022
52
0
93
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
I have been following PDF for many many years now, This forum has always been my first point of call for all things related to Pakistan.
I have seen many threads deleted or post deleted recently, these deleted posts or threads have reflected the new reality and opinions of Pakistanis.
The way the Pakistani Public view the Pakistani Military in particular Bagjwa has drastically changed.
He has lost all credibility and respect.

We have seen anger, outrage and mass protests, on a scale never seen before.
We have seen COAS meeting opposition parties and pushing them into a NCV.
We have seen COAS making foreign policy statements contradicting the PM.
We have seen a foreign government openly push us to change regime in Pak.
We have seen the SC open at midnight to make special rulings.
We have seen all outrage and mass protested blacked out by the media.

Do you agree we are also seeing the same kind of attempted blackout of popular opinion here at PDF?

Mods please please also feel free to respond here.
 
K

Khan vilatey

FULL MEMBER
Feb 11, 2020
1,635
5
1,847
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
The mods delete posts that are nonsensical, including some of my threads and posts. I disagree with some of them agree with others but all in all are even handed. I do not believe they are censoring things

K
 
Foxtrot Alpha

Foxtrot Alpha

STAFF
Aug 19, 2012
9,922
131
20,128
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
UK_PAKISTANI said:
I have been following PDF for many many years now, This forum has always been my first point of call for all things related to Pakistan.
I have seen many threads deleted or post deleted recently, these deleted posts or threads have reflected the new reality and opinions of Pakistanis.
The way the Pakistani Public view the Pakistani Military in particular Bagjwa has drastically changed.
He has lost all credibility and respect.

We have seen anger, outrage and mass protests, on a scale never seen before.
We have seen COAS meeting opposition parties and pushing them into a NCV.
We have seen COAS making foreign policy statements contradicting the PM.
We have seen a foreign government openly push us to change regime in Pak.
We have seen the SC open at midnight to make special rulings.
We have seen all outrage and mass protested blacked out by the media.

Do you agree we are also seeing the same kind of attempted blackout of popular opinion here at PDF?

Mods please please also feel free to respond here.
Click to expand...
No, there is no Blackout ...
Anyone, Everyone is free to put forward there opinion in a civilized and respectable manner.

What we are not tolerating is abuse, insulted, character assassination of any member of the Leadership of the country, be it Army chief or the PM.

Mods have given various infractions not only now but even before to anyone who hurdled abuses and insults at PMLN leadership, same goes for PTI aswell..

Forum is open to all members only if you are going to be respectful.What do we see instead?

* Insults against COAS
* naming calling of military leadership


like come ' on man, do we live in jungle land?

This is the narrative of PDF osint team, did anyone censor that? no
1649987707131.png
 
Sainthood 101

Sainthood 101

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 24, 2021
5,509
-2
7,001
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
thread asking for protecting image of armed forces was deleted
so you know... not all black and white
depends on perspective I guess
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 6, Members: 4, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

A
Is it organic or Doctored sequence of events?
2
Replies
20
Views
366
shanipisces2002
S
HAIDER
Russian invasion of Ukraine must be stopped immediately: COAS Bajwa
2
Replies
19
Views
978
SecularNationalist
SecularNationalist
SecularNationalist
  • Poll
Can we defeat the elite political mafia of pakistan by just pursuing legal and constitutional means?
2
Replies
21
Views
431
General Dong
General Dong
Cash GK
Why our institutions are upset? Some questions need be to be answer.
Replies
8
Views
407
Faqirze
F
PaklovesTurkiye
The Angle We Often Miss - Pakistan Armed Forces are 1,140,000 Strong
2
Replies
17
Views
1K
Trailer23
Trailer23

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom