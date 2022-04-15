Are we being censored at PDF

I have been following PDF for many many years now, This forum has always been my first point of call for all things related to Pakistan.

I have seen many threads deleted or post deleted recently, these deleted posts or threads have reflected the new reality and opinions of Pakistanis.

The way the Pakistani Public view the Pakistani Military in particular Bagjwa has drastically changed.

He has lost all credibility and respect.



We have seen anger, outrage and mass protests, on a scale never seen before.

We have seen COAS meeting opposition parties and pushing them into a NCV.

We have seen COAS making foreign policy statements contradicting the PM.

We have seen a foreign government openly push us to change regime in Pak.

We have seen the SC open at midnight to make special rulings.

We have seen all outrage and mass protested blacked out by the media.



Do you agree we are also seeing the same kind of attempted blackout of popular opinion here at PDF?



Mods please please also feel free to respond here.