What's new

Are We Allowed to Discuss Azam Swati Incident here on PDF ?

Crimson Blue

Crimson Blue

FULL MEMBER
Nov 7, 2019
1,192
0
1,667
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
So Azam Swati's arrest is now featured on Washington Post including the reason for his arrest.

However the thread from yesterday discussing his arrest has been removed from PDF.

I just want to make sure if we are allowed to discuss arrest of Azam Swati by the righteous forces just to make sure I won't be banned on this forum for stirring up trouble.

@waz
 
Last edited:
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
12,540
20
26,923
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

muhammadhafeezmalik
Rs20m/month being spent on Imran’s security: Capital IGP
Replies
0
Views
189
muhammadhafeezmalik
muhammadhafeezmalik
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
US cypher: Cabinet okays legal action against Imran Khan over audio leaks
2
Replies
27
Views
511
VCheng
VCheng
P
Imran and party bigwigs purportedly strategise ‘foreign conspiracy’ - Cypher leak
2 3
Replies
37
Views
790
newb3e
newb3e
Norwegian
What's the point of politics section when we can't even discuss the most powerful political player in Pakistan?
2
Replies
18
Views
686
RescueRanger
RescueRanger
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Another audio leak of PM Shehbaz surfaces
Replies
10
Views
90
M.AsfandYar
M.AsfandYar

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom