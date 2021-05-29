What's new

Are US trained militaries weak?

The US is militarily strong. Does that mean US equipped and trained armies are strong?

Let's look at some examples:

1. KMT's National Revolutionary Army, 1945-1949. Fully US equipped and trained from WW2.

Defeated by PLA and wiped off the map in China. US aid was unable to save it.

2. South Korean Army 1950-1953. Fully US equipped and trained.

Defeated by North Korea in 1950. Saved by US intervention.

3. Army of the Republic of Vietnam (ARVN, South Vietnam), 1950-1975. Fully US equipped and trained.

Defeated by People's Army of Vietnam (PAVN) in 1975, country no longer existed, South Vietnamese leaders enslaved in gulags, shot or became refugees.

4. Israeli Army, 1967-1973. Fully US equipped and trained.

Victorious against combined Arab forces in 2 wars.

5. Israeli Army, 2006. Fully US equipped and trained.

Defeated by Hezbollah militia in Lebanon.

6. Iraqi Army, 2014-now. Fully US equipped and trained.

Defeated by ISIS in 2014, only survived with direct US support.

7. Afghan National Army, 2009-now. Fully US equipped and trained.

Defeated by Taliban, forced to negotiate.

8. Saudi Army, 2012-now. Fully US equipped and trained.

Defeated by Yemen and fails to protect its infrastructure from Iran.

7/8 US equipped and trained militaries have lost wars, including to extremely weak opponents like militias.

Meanwhile Chinese trained militaries like PAVN destroyed their enemies and enslaved/shot/expelled their leaders.
 
1. KMT's National Revolutionary Army, 1945-1949. Fully US equipped and trained from WW2.

Defeated by PLA and wiped off the map in China. US aid was unable to save it.
I don't know what you learnt from the little red book. KMT were resented by the peasants due to excesses including extortion and corruption. The CPC on the other hand were popular with the common folk thanks to Mao's philosophy of being a 'fish in the water' - look it up. CPC = Fish Water = Chinese peasants..

war is too multifaceted for your simplistic views.
 
I don't know what you learnt from the little red book. KMT were resented by the peasants due to excesses including extortion and corruption. The CPC on the other hand were popular with the common folk thanks to Mao's philosophy of being a 'fish in the water' - look it up. CPC = Fish Water = Chinese peasants..

war is too multifaceted for your simplistic views.
The end result was that the KMT was wiped out and destroyed in China. This is a fact proven by the lack of any KMT polity on mainland China. Whatever the reason, they were US trained and equipped, and lost.
 
