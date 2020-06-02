Are US elections and debate just an illusion?

US Election 2020, The Issues That Trump And Biden Will Gladly Avoid? - Indus Watch The coming US Election 2020 debate will avoid some important issues that are faced by the average American, instead focus will be on foreign policy and others.

The United States is one of the most wealthy and powerful countries in the World. The country prides itself on values like Freedom and Democracy, but if the democracy means choosing Mr. A or Mr. B in an election that's the very limited form of democracy? isn`t it?. The real problems are hardly discussed between the candidates in election debates or by Media networks.