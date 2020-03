Ally is one of the highly misused word in foreign relations...If any one want to know who is the ally of which country then first find out the need of each country for each other...If your need and long term objective allign which benifit nations with economic prosperity then they can be allies..



Just ask one simple question...During last year financial crisis, Pakistan has to go for IMF for around 15-20 Billion dollar loan?...Why the heck the these so called rich and powerful allies arrange 20 billion with zero interest for Pakistan that could have changed the dynamics of Pakistan economy...Is 20 billion is too much for Arabs, Turks and so called allies of Pakistan to arrange it???



My broader intent is here not to point figures with Pakistan realation with Islamic countries rather showing the actual scenario where it is bloody Non Muslim countries like West and China stood with Pakistan in crucial times....



The only easy things that are done by Muslim nations to be an ally of Pakistan is to criticize India and Israel and get the high table in relationships with Pakistan...Because these loose talk and criticizing India do not really cost any money but helping Pakistan financially cost money..



This is the reality of Turkey and so called othet nationa who are brothers of Pakistan...

I have seen the exact same feeling by Pakistan for Gulf nationa in 1990-2010...Now Arabs are replaced by new friends...

