It will be a great tragedy for Pakistan to ban PTI. It is a movement, though built around a personality cult, much like Modi's, but people of Pakistan are tired of the same old faces. It was refreshing to watch Murad Saeed, Zulfi Bukhari, Hamad Azam and many more articulate policies of their ministries. I am hoping Imran Khan 2.0 will be a more humble and politically smarter person and wouldn't make mistakes like stubbornly keeping Usman Buzdar like people despite many warnings about Buzdar.

But Imran Khan goes too far in challenging the Establishment of Pakistan then should know the fate of ZAB, Nawaz Sharif, and Benazir Bhutto who too were very popular leaders.