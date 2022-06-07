What's new

Are these people Traitors? Your views?

1) When people from the West convert to Islam, usually people from the West see them as traitors.


2) Same goes for Muslims who go for higher studies in the West, Muslims in Muslim majority countries look down upon them.
But then somebody said if those Muslims had the same opportunity they too would have done the same.


Your views?

Regards.

I have seen that Muslims who live in Muslim majority states tend to me more moderate than Muslims living in Western countries. Muslim females in Pakistan, Bangladesh and many muslim majority countries do not wear the hijab or burqa on a mass scale but it is common in Britain, USA and other western countries for Pakistanis, Bangladeshis and other muslim group to strongly adhere to the hijab. The hijab is just one aspect. But overall muslims living in western lands are more fundamentalist.
 
Because when you live as a minority, you are more aware of your religious identity.
 
Was Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan a traitor? He spent most of his life in Europe, yet he's known as father of Pakistan's atomic bomb.

Traitors usually have a history of treason in their families. You can't just outright label them as one just because they're living or studying in the foreign land.
 

