Are these people Traitors? Your views?

2) Same goes for Muslims who go for higher studies in the West, Muslims in Muslim majority countries look down upon them.

But then somebody said if those Muslims had the same opportunity they too would have done the same.





Your views?



Regards.



I have seen that Muslims who live in Muslim majority states tend to me more moderate than Muslims living in Western countries. Muslim females in Pakistan, Bangladesh and many muslim majority countries do not wear the hijab or burqa on a mass scale but it is common in Britain, USA and other western countries for Pakistanis, Bangladeshis and other muslim group to strongly adhere to the hijab. The hijab is just one aspect. But overall muslims living in western lands are more fundamentalist.