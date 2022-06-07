Are these people Traitors? Your views?

MultaniGuy
Feb 6, 2017
1) When people from the West convert to Islam, usually people from the West see them as traitors.
2) Same goes for Muslims who go for higher studies in the West, Muslims in Muslim majority countries look down upon them.
But then somebody said if those Muslims had the same opportunity they too would have done the same.
Your views?
Regards.
@waz @The Legend
