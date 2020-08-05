/ Register

  • Wednesday, August 5, 2020

Are These Jets Responsible For Devastation in Beirut

Discussion in 'Middle East & Africa' started by Windjammer, Aug 5, 2020 at 2:44 PM.

  1. Aug 5, 2020 at 2:44 PM #1
    Windjammer

    Windjammer ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    33,695
    Joined:
    Nov 9, 2009
    Ratings:
    +157 / 113,400 / -4
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United Kingdom
    [​IMG]
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  2. Aug 5, 2020 at 2:46 PM #2
    KediKesenFare

    KediKesenFare SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    4,090
    Joined:
    Apr 14, 2015
    Ratings:
    +12 / 7,745 / -0
    Country:
    Turkey
    Location:
    Turkey
    How do we know that this picture isn't fake?
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 5
  3. Aug 5, 2020 at 2:50 PM #3
    Windjammer

    Windjammer ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    33,695
    Joined:
    Nov 9, 2009
    Ratings:
    +157 / 113,400 / -4
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United Kingdom
    your guess is as good as mine.
     
  4. Aug 5, 2020 at 2:55 PM #4
    Sal12

    Sal12 FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    451
    Joined:
    Aug 3, 2013
    Ratings:
    +0 / 705 / -0
    This is fake picture. I have seen the video and there were No jets at the time of explosion.
     
    Last edited: Aug 5, 2020 at 3:09 PM
  5. Aug 5, 2020 at 2:58 PM #5
    m52k85

    m52k85 FULL MEMBER

    New Recruit

    Messages:
    83
    Joined:
    May 24, 2013
    Ratings:
    +0 / 61 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United Kingdom
    were or were not?
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  6. Aug 5, 2020 at 3:01 PM #6
    Zulfiqar

    Zulfiqar FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    1,522
    Joined:
    May 12, 2009
    Ratings:
    +4 / 1,940 / -0
    The yield of the stuff in TNT eq was anywhere between 500-1000 Tons (different figures reported by different analysts/EOD tech).

    Two jets (even if picture is real) can't carry that much. Unless Israel has developed some sort of explosive that we don't know of or they used some sort of catalyst to make the stuff go boom.


    @RescueRanger your help is needed.
     
  7. Aug 5, 2020 at 3:08 PM #7
    313ghazi

    313ghazi SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    7,314
    Joined:
    Mar 14, 2017
    Ratings:
    +35 / 13,802 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United Kingdom
    If it was jets they'd have fired from miles away, not been right over the target. Its a fake picture in my opinion.
     
  8. Aug 5, 2020 at 3:09 PM #8
    Sal12

    Sal12 FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    451
    Joined:
    Aug 3, 2013
    Ratings:
    +0 / 705 / -0
    Sorry. There were no jets at that time. I am correcting my post earlier.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  9. Aug 5, 2020 at 3:09 PM #9
    Morpheus

    Morpheus FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    1,498
    Joined:
    Mar 5, 2017
    Ratings:
    +1 / 2,765 / -2
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    What if they had knowledge about the chemicals present at warehouse. Then just a small bomb could have triggered a domino affect. But first need to verify if the pic is real. I remember seeing the explosion from many angles, never noticed a jet in any of them.
     
  10. Aug 5, 2020 at 3:17 PM #10
    Saho

    Saho FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    781
    Joined:
    Aug 29, 2014
    Ratings:
    +0 / 743 / -1
    Country:
    Australia
    Location:
    Australia
    People living in the area would’ve posted it all over social media if they noticed those loud jets but they didn’t so, unlikely.
     
    Last edited: Aug 5, 2020 at 3:24 PM
  11. Aug 5, 2020 at 3:21 PM #11
    fitpOsitive

    fitpOsitive SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    7,647
    Joined:
    May 27, 2015
    Ratings:
    +13 / 7,849 / -1
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    Seem like helicopters, and that might also from fire department.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  12. Aug 5, 2020 at 3:23 PM #12
    fitpOsitive

    fitpOsitive SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    7,647
    Joined:
    May 27, 2015
    Ratings:
    +13 / 7,849 / -1
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    Anyway it seems a sabotage activity. And I hear war bell ringing.
     
  13. Aug 5, 2020 at 3:27 PM #13
    valkyr_96

    valkyr_96 FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    1,291
    Joined:
    Apr 19, 2010
    Ratings:
    +0 / 907 / -0
    The fire had started in a fireworks factory and the fire fighters were already engaged in controlling the situation. I'm not sure if any of them survived.
     
Currently Active Users Viewing This Thread: 24 (Users: 3, Guests: 20)