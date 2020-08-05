Are These Jets Responsible For Devastation in Beirut

Separate names with a comma.
How do we know that this picture isn't fake?
your guess is as good as mine.
This is fake picture. I have seen the video and there were No jets at the time of explosion.
were or were not?
The yield of the stuff in TNT eq was anywhere between 500-1000 Tons (different figures reported by different analysts/EOD tech).
Two jets (even if picture is real) can't carry that much. Unless Israel has developed some sort of explosive that we don't know of or they used some sort of catalyst to make the stuff go boom.
@RescueRanger your help is needed.
If it was jets they'd have fired from miles away, not been right over the target. Its a fake picture in my opinion.
Sorry. There were no jets at that time. I am correcting my post earlier.
What if they had knowledge about the chemicals present at warehouse. Then just a small bomb could have triggered a domino affect. But first need to verify if the pic is real. I remember seeing the explosion from many angles, never noticed a jet in any of them.
People living in the area would’ve posted it all over social media if they noticed those loud jets but they didn’t so, unlikely.
Seem like helicopters, and that might also from fire department.
Anyway it seems a sabotage activity. And I hear war bell ringing.
The fire had started in a fireworks factory and the fire fighters were already engaged in controlling the situation. I'm not sure if any of them survived.