"Are there no men left?" those who give election ticket to Muslim women are anti-Islam: Gujarat Imam says

I personally don't understand what game the muslim leadership across India is playing. One after another they are jumping from one absurdity to another. Each time they are being given a patient hearing by the courts. But in public perception it is becoming a farce. An annoyance that is growing. Such that tomorrow there is a risk that Indian muslims might have a really critical genuine issue and the public will be so fatigued by the string of absurdities that came before that there will be zero support or even recognition. The classic boy who cried wolf one too many times.