"Are there no men left?" those who give election ticket to Muslim women are anti-Islam: Gujarat Imam says

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1599360633669005313

"Are there no men left?": Gujarat Imam says those who give election ticket to Muslim women are anti-Islam

Shabbir Ahmed Siddiqui, Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid in Ahmedabad stated he is highly opposed to handing women tickets because they will have to conduct door-to-door campaigns and speak to everyone, regardless of faith, if they run for office. He also said that we won't be able to preserve hijab if...
Wow - and we elect Trans-women to political leadership in Bangladesh, some are well known news personalities/celebrities. What century does this backwoods guy live in....He should resign imam position.

Position of women in Muslim Bangaldesh is far, far better than that of Indian women. Muslim or Hindu.

archive.dhakatribune.com

Women of Bangladesh emerge as global model of leadership

Bangladesh ranks 7th in the world in the political empowerment of women
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1599360633669005313

"Are there no men left?": Gujarat Imam says those who give election ticket to Muslim women are anti-Islam

Shabbir Ahmed Siddiqui, Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid in Ahmedabad stated he is highly opposed to handing women tickets because they will have to conduct door-to-door campaigns and speak to everyone, regardless of faith, if they run for office. He also said that we won't be able to preserve hijab if...
Can a Muslim woman not stand for an election without a "ticket"? What is his opinion about Muslim women politicians in countries like Pakistan, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Turkey?
 
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1599360633669005313

"Are there no men left?": Gujarat Imam says those who give election ticket to Muslim women are anti-Islam

Shabbir Ahmed Siddiqui, Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid in Ahmedabad stated he is highly opposed to handing women tickets because they will have to conduct door-to-door campaigns and speak to everyone, regardless of faith, if they run for office. He also said that we won't be able to preserve hijab if...
How is this Indiapositive news ?

Stop the charade , show your true self which is saffronloving Muslim-negetive news.
There is no shame in being yourself !!!
 
Narrated Abu Bakra:

During the battle of Al-Jamal, Allah benefited me with a Word (I heard from the Prophet). When the Prophet heard the news that the people of the Persia had made the daughter of Khosrau their Queen (ruler), he said, "Never will succeed such a nation as makes a woman their ruler."

- Sahih al-Bukhari 7099
 
I personally don't understand what game the muslim leadership across India is playing. One after another they are jumping from one absurdity to another. Each time they are being given a patient hearing by the courts. But in public perception it is becoming a farce. An annoyance that is growing. Such that tomorrow there is a risk that Indian muslims might have a really critical genuine issue and the public will be so fatigued by the string of absurdities that came before that there will be zero support or even recognition. The classic boy who cried wolf one too many times.
 
Narrated Abu Bakra:

During the battle of Al-Jamal, Allah benefited me with a Word (I heard from the Prophet). When the Prophet heard the news that the people of the Persia had made the daughter of Khosrau their Queen (ruler), he said, "Never will succeed such a nation as makes a woman their ruler."

- Sahih al-Bukhari 7099
I think Thatcher, Golda Meir, Indira Gandhi, Angela Merkel, Bhutto were all quite successful. We may have Kamala Harris any moment if something happens to Biden. I am not too worried. Last month we had an election for our Governor. It was unusual in a way: A woman governor's position was being sought by three contenders - all women. So, we now have a nth woman governor where n is a large number.
 
In the old days under gender you had 2 choices. Male or Female.

Yesterday Strava launched their companion app Strava Recover with great fanfare.

I registered just to see if the free training routine they promised was any good.

Under gender they had 4 choices.

The world is going friggin nuts.
 
I personally don't understand what game the muslim leadership across India is playing. One after another they are jumping from one absurdity to another. Each time they are being given a patient hearing by the courts. But in public perception it is becoming a farce. An annoyance that is growing. Such that tomorrow there is a risk that Indian muslims might have a really critical genuine issue and the public will be so fatigued by the string of absurdities that came before that there will be zero support or even recognition. The classic boy who cried wolf one too many times.
Why do you think he is playing a game? He is a cleric. He has to uphold orthodoxies. If he says I encourage women to go and stand for elections and fill parliaments/assemblies, then how can he advocate Hijab or other orthodox positions? A cleric has to insist on orthodoxies. It is for the citizenry to resist and overcome that message. In U.S., in the early 20th century, most churches opposed teaching of evolution. But public fought for teaching evolution in public schools and now we read with amusement about Scopes monkey trial (where a teacher was disciplined for teaching evolution and the case went to court).
 
Why do you think he is playing a game? He is a cleric. He has to uphold orthodoxies. If he says I encourage women to go and stand for elections and fill parliaments/assemblies, then how can he advocate Hijab or other orthodox positions? A cleric has to insist on orthodoxies. It is for the citizenry to resist and overcome that message. In U.S., in the early 20th century, most churches opposed teaching of evolution. But public fought for teaching evolution in public schools and now we read with amusement about Scopes monkey trial (where a teacher was disciplined for teaching evolution and the case went to court).
I think it is a game because no one can possibly be so deluded and out of sync with reality.

Regardless of who you are or what your internal rules are, you live in a country and a society that is predominantly not muslim.

To accept such things to be accepted and allowed is bizarre.

And the citizenry is reacting. But as a civilized and fair society each and every absurdity goes to court.
 
