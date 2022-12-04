"Are there no men left?" those who give election ticket to Muslim women are anti-Islam: Gujarat Imam says

INDIAPOSITIVE
- Sep 20, 2014
"Are there no men left?": Gujarat Imam says those who give election ticket to Muslim women are anti-Islam
Shabbir Ahmed Siddiqui, Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid in Ahmedabad stated he is highly opposed to handing women tickets because they will have to conduct door-to-door campaigns and speak to everyone, regardless of faith, if they run for office. He also said that we won’t be able to preserve hijab if...
