ModiRegime

sanctions....

'Internal Matter'

reacts



What are the brave, valiant Indians going to do to UAE/GCC?

ShurgicalShitrikes?

When Malaysia and Turkiye supported thethethreatenedWhen theraised his voice in horror of... Persian Amb. was called to SouthBlock formantra...We all await now how the' to the GCC/UAE disapproval of treatment of Muslims in India...The sudden vocal change in the tone of GCC is quite interesting.... it requires deeper analysis as to why this has happened.....? Exactly, now...why?