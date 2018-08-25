/ Register

Are the KSA, UAE etc. Losing 4T Dollar?

Discussion in 'Seniors Cafe' started by Hakikat ve Hikmet, Aug 25, 2018

    Hakikat ve Hikmet

    Hakikat ve Hikmet SENIOR MEMBER

    The Turkish media, close to the State, is reporting that it's a matter of time before 4T dollar, deposited by the oil rich Arab countries, in the USA, UK etc. get confiscated!!!! You can put any legal reasons as you like!!! According to the President of the Turk-Arab business council, it's just a matter of time before this money is gone for good!!! And, nobody can do anything!!!! In fact during the mortgage crisis of 2008, they put an embargo on Arab deposits. President Trump has already hinted that this money in fact belongs to the USA for she provides the security to these regimes. Otherwise, they'll fall like the house of cards!!! Lawrence of Arabia is for real!!! Any thoughts?????

    https://www.yenisafak.com/ekonomi/4-trilyon-dolar-korkusu-3391476
     
    Saif al-Arab

    Saif al-Arab ELITE MEMBER

    LOL.

    That would require most of those 4 trillion USD (not sure where they got this massive number from) to be stored in the US or US banks which is not the case.

    Let me guess, the "President of the Arab-Turk Business Council" (never heard of such a thing and if it exists I am quite sure that it is a Qatari) just made this news up.

    Qatar that has most of its assets in the West and Western Europe (unlike KSA and UAE) are not affected at all in this fantasy news? Despite hosting the largest US base in the region that protects them while there are no US bases in KSA?

    "Interesting" news from this Turkish media.

    BTW do you even know what 4 trillion USD amounts to?

    4000 BILLION USD!

    @LeGenD
     
    Path-Finder

    Path-Finder ELITE MEMBER

    @LeGenD yes please give us some links. Links solve all problems.
     
    Saif al-Arab

    Saif al-Arab ELITE MEMBER

    ?

    @LeGenD is a quality member here. Did you read his most recent thread about the Assyrian empire and its military (first professional army in the world)?

    That is besides the point.

    This article in that Turkish newspaper is pure nonsense. Laughable stuff.

    First for the very fact and reason that such a thing would be impossible and secondly no other media in the world is reporting this nonsense.

    Also I am not sure how they reached that number (4 trillion USD). That's an insane number. I am quite sure that not even KSA has such assets abroad and in the US of all countries, lol.
     
    Path-Finder

    Path-Finder ELITE MEMBER

    It is Laughable stuff I fully agree.
     
    Hakikat ve Hikmet

    Hakikat ve Hikmet SENIOR MEMBER

    "All properties are stolen" - Karl Marx

    When you let the fox baby sit your chicken you better write them off!!!! Anyway, as a US citizen can't complain though!!! We have a 21T $ loan to pay and it's ticking up by every second!!!! Whatever comes free is Helal....
     
    Saif al-Arab

    Saif al-Arab ELITE MEMBER

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    :crazy:
     
    Hakikat ve Hikmet

    Hakikat ve Hikmet SENIOR MEMBER

    With a GDP < total loan, we're basically darn poor!!! And, poor people indeed do crazy things.....
     
    BHarwana

    BHarwana ELITE MEMBER

    :pop:

    Interesting, where is @LeGenD time for another mirror experiment.

    So whose $4 trillion is that?
     
    Path-Finder

    Path-Finder ELITE MEMBER

    I heard something similar few years ago. Maybe there is truth to OP's post.
     
