Are the KSA, UAE etc. Losing 4T Dollar?

LOL.That would require most of those 4 trillion USD (not sure where they got this massive number from) to be stored in the US or US banks which is not the case.Let me guess, the "President of the Arab-Turk Business Council" (never heard of such a thing and if it exists I am quite sure that it is a Qatari) just made this news up.Qatar that has most of its assets in the West and Western Europe (unlike KSA and UAE) are not affected at all in this fantasy news? Despite hosting the largest US base in the region that protects them while there are no US bases in KSA?"Interesting" news from this Turkish media.BTW do you even know what 4 trillion USD amounts to?4000 BILLION USD!